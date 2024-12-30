Manipur: Army Claims Seizure Of Weapons Including LMG, Explosives

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Dec 30 (IANS) The claims that it was successful in seizing weapons, including a Light Machine Gun (LMG), explosives and other war-like stores from various parts of Manipur over the last week. The operations were carried out by the Army in coordination with the Manipur and other security agencies, a senior official of the Eastern Command, based in Kolkata, said.

"The seizures were made from both the hill and valley regions in the districts of Imphal East, Tengnoupal, Yangiangpokpi and Churcahandpur. Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Army and Manipur Police launched joint search operations around Ngariyan Hill, Imphal East, on December 23 and recovered an LMG, a 12 bore single barrel gun, a 9 mm pistol, two tube launchers, explosives, ammunition and war-like stores," the official said.

"Another joint operation by the Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the Tengnoupal district on December 27, led to the recovery of a factory-made .303 Rifle, Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), and grenades. The operation also led to the identification and busting of three hideouts situated on heights overlooking National Highway 102.

"Again on December 27 and 28, intelligence was received of the movement of arms on the road towards Yangiangpokpi. Indian Army Mobile established a check post on the road from Lamlong to Yangiangpokpi. Vehicles were stopped and a thorough search led to the recovery of two double-barrel rifles and a single-bore one from two vehicles. The weapons have been handed over to Manipur Police," he added.

On December 27, a joint operation by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in the general area of K. Lhanghnom Vangkho village in the Churachandpur district led to the discovery of an under-construction post-like structure on National Highway 2 that was likely to be used by miscreants. That was destroyed, an official said, adding that the operation was followed by extensive patrolling activities to secure the area and deter potential miscreant activity.

"The successful recovery of these warlike stores and joint patrolling highlights the seamless cooperation between the Indian Army and other law enforcement agencies, demonstrating their commitment towards ensuring the security and safety of the region," the official said.