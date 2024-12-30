Doha Metro Extends Operating Hours For December 31
Doha, Qatar: Doha Metro and Lusail Tram have announced extended service hours on December 31 to accommodate New Year's celebrations.
According to a social media update, operations will continue until 2am, providing greater convenience for travellers.
Passengers heading to Lusail Boulevard can take the Red Line toward Lusail QNB Station, followed by a brief five-minute walk to reach the venue.
Lusail City is set to host an array of events on December 31, including fireworks, a drone show, DJ performances, and other exciting activities.
