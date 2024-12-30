Aibotics Provides 2025 Update; Strengthens Position In AI, Wellness, And Robotics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Dec. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mycotopia Therapies dba AIBotics (“AIBotics" or the "Company") (OTC: TPIA), a developer and manager of AI- and robotics-enhanced companies and technologies, today announced an outline of its growth milestones in 2024 and its strategic vision for 2025.

Dear AIBotics Shareholders, Partners, and Family:

Reflecting on 2024, I would like to share Mycotopia Therapies' pivotal achievements, including the of Philon Labs and its subsequent rebranding as AIBotics. This pivotal transition marks our Company's strategic focus on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to revolutionize wellness and healthcare. While the Company has been quiet on the news front, we have built a firm foundation for executing our business plan. Our progress this year is a testament to our team's dedication and our investors' support.

Strategic Realignment and Corporate Milestones

This year, we applied to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) to review our Notice of Corporate Action for the change of our name and ticker symbol, as required under FINRA Rule 6490. This change reflects our strategic focus and positions us as a leading innovator in AI and robotics.

We have worked diligently to return all correspondence and file all required financials with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). As we move into 2025, we intend to prioritize changing our name and ticker symbol to better reflect our business plan.

Product Innovations Driving Market Impact

Our flagship products-Phill RobotTM and MilkyWay-are redefining their respective markets. Phill RobotTM, the first AI-powered massage robot, achieved tremendous crowdfunding success and reached 100% of its goal in only 24 minutes. With its advanced AI algorithms, customizable massage options, and seamless IoT integration, Phill RobotTM sets a new standard for personalized wellness.

Through machine learning algorithms, AI can analyze vast amounts of data to optimize massage techniques for specific conditions such as chronic pain, muscle tension, or sports injuries. AI-powered massage tools can precisely target problem areas, offering relief and promoting faster recovery.

Meanwhile, MilkyWay addresses real-world challenges in breast milk storage with its innovative vertical rotating system and app-enabled functionality. Honored with the "Patent of the Month" award, MilkyWay exemplifies our commitment to creating practical, life-enhancing solutions.

Key Milestones in Phill Robot Development

AIBotics has made significant progress in 2024, developing Phill RobotTM, the world's first AI-powered massage robot, as we prepare for its 2025 market debut. These developments include:



Enhanced Design for Manufacturing (DFM): Streamlined components and processes for scalable, cost-effective production.

High-Fidelity Prototypes: Durable and precise prototypes validated for engineering improvements.

Advanced AI Features: Achieved superior motion precision, real-time pose detection, and autonomous calibration for personalized massages. Acupressure-Based Software: Developed trajectory planning for targeted muscle relief.

Our collaborations with the team of academics and engineers from DTLabs have accelerated R&D and production to ensure Phill RobotTM remains at the forefront of innovation. We have refined Phill Robot's features through rigorous user testing to guarantee a high-quality experience.

With scalable manufacturing plans and an app launch in 2025, Phill RobotTM promises to redefine home wellness with features like IoT integration, biometric monitoring, and interchangeable heads.

The journey has been marked with numerous achievements, including:



2020 : The Philon team united in Latin America to develop groundbreaking tech products, such as the Phill RobotTM and the MilkyWay.

2021 : Philon developed a renowned blockchain-oriented project, generating seven-figure profits.

2022 : Philon Labs was established, launching a“Product Development as a Service” model to create life-enhancing products.

2023 Q1 : Completed the first version of Phill RobotTM, the world's first AI-powered massage robot.

2023 Q2 : Successfully raised over $70,000 in pre-sales during a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo, surpassing the goal by 300% and amassing a waitlist of 600 buyers and over 5,000 newsletter subscribers.

2023 Q3 : Secured the patent assignment for MilkyWay from the USPTO. 2023 Q4 : Acquired Philon Labs' AI and robotics assets, valued at $9 million, marking the beginning of Mycotopia Therapies' transformation into AIBotics. Additionally, MilkyWay was awarded "Patent of the Month" in Florida.



The AI Robot Massage Industry: A Growing Market

The AI robot massage industry is rapidly gaining momentum, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence and robotics and the increasing global demand for personalized wellness solutions. This sector merges cutting-edge technology with health and wellness, providing innovative alternatives to traditional massage therapy. AI-powered massage robots are designed to deliver customized, high-quality massages in the comfort of one's home, eliminating the need for human therapists and making relaxation more accessible.

AI massage robots simulate professional massage techniques, including Swedish, Shiatsu, and deep tissue, and adjust pressure and movements based on real-time feedback. This adaptability ensures a tailored experience that rivals in-person therapy sessions. Furthermore, AI-powered robots eliminate scheduling constraints and reduce long-term costs associated with traditional therapy, making them a practical and appealing choice for residential and commercial users alike.

The global massage equipment market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with various reports providing different valuations and projections:



Fortune Business Insights reported that the market was valued at USD 23.86 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 41.18 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.30% during the forecast period.i

Business Research Insights estimated the market size at USD 23.52 billion in 2023 and expected it to reach USD 52.27 billion by 2032, indicating a CAGR of 9.2%.ii

Grand View Research valued the market at USD 11.37 billion in 2024 and forecasts a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2030.iii Technavio projected the market to grow by USD 20.86 billion from 2024 to 2028, with a CAGR of approximately 11.5% during the forecast period.iv

Specific data on the AI massage equipment market is limited. However, integrating artificial intelligence into massage equipment is a significant market growth trend. For instance, Fortune Business Insights notes that the rising demand for electric massage equipment equipped with sensors and AI technology has increased the global market share.

Strategic Vision and Investment Opportunities

AIBotics offers investors a unique opportunity to be at the forefront of a technological revolution. Our patented, fully automated, and customizable AI and robotics innovations are poised to transform the wellness and healthcare sectors by allowing people to take more control of their self-care.

With a focus on direct-to-consumer sales, B2B partnerships, and bulk distribution, we are building a robust revenue model that ensures sustainable growth. AIBotics is well-positioned to capitalize on the global AI and robotics markets as we expand the capabilities of Phill RobotTM.

The next generation of Phill RobotTM will redefine user experience with groundbreaking advancements. An enhanced AI will learn your massage preferences with precision, suggest routines based on daily activities, and pair with third-party health devices for personalized wellness plans. Advanced biometrics and IoT connectivity enable voice-activated controls, seamless smart home integration, and automated scheduling.

Hardware upgrades include a foldable arm system for versatile techniques, interchangeable massage heads, and a quiet, compact design. The "wall-mounted" model offers dual-side bed massages, ideal for hotels, resorts, and spas. AIBotics continues to push innovation, making Phill RobotTM a perfect blend of functionality and style.

Looking Ahead

While precise market size figures for AI-specific massage equipment are not readily available, the overall trend indicates a growing incorporation of AI technologies within the broader massage equipment market, contributing to its expansion.

The industry is capturing the attention of individual consumers as well as wellness centers, spas, and rehabilitation facilities. Many of these businesses are adopting massage robots to offer consistent, high-quality services to their clients while reducing labor costs. AI massage robots' ability to provide precise and repeatable techniques enhances their appeal and generates additional income.

As AI and robotics technologies evolve, the potential for this market is immense. The integration of advanced sensors, ultra-quiet motors, and intuitive user interfaces is setting new benchmarks for performance and convenience. The global AI market is expected to grow to more than $3.6 billion by 2034 from $638 billion in 2024, representing a CAGR of 19.1% from 2024 to 2034.v The AI robot massage industry is positioned for tremendous growth, offering investors and innovators a lucrative opportunity to capitalize on this technological revolution.

As we enter 2025, our priorities include expanding our product lines, securing regulatory approvals, and forming strategic partnerships to amplify our impact. We remain committed to our mission to harness the power of AI and robotics to address real-world challenges and improve lives.

On behalf of AIBotics, I extend my deepest gratitude for your trust and support. Together, we are shaping the future of wellness and healthcare and impacting global health.

Sincerely,

Ben Kaplan

Chief Executive Officer

Mycotopia Therapies dba AIBotics

About AIBotics

AIBotics uses artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics to provide solutions that address real-world challenges and improve lives. We focus on developing, investing in, and managing a diverse portfolio of companies and technologies in these industries. AIBotics' main products are the Phill RobotTM and Milkyway.

The Phill RobotTM is the world's first AI-powered massage, scratch, and caress robot, delivering personalized, spa-quality massages at home. With a 35-inch range, 15-pound massage force, and patented foldable arm system, it doubles as a stylish nightstand when not in use. Phill integrates with IoT devices for seamless customization via smartphone apps and voice assistants.

The Milkyway smart refrigerator simplifies breast milk storage with an automated vertical rotating system for efficient organization by date and ounces. It accommodates up to 99 storage bags (120+ in a customized version) and integrates with an app for real-time updates on freezing temperature and milk inventory, supporting modern parenting needs.

For more information on AIBotics, visit our website at and our Indiegogo page at #/ .

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Such statements may be preceded by the words“intends,”“may,”“will,”“plans,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“projects,”“predicts,”“estimates,”“aims,”“believes,”“hopes,”“potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions, opinions and estimates of management and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company's research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company's ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company's products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company's industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company's ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect new information, subsequent events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For Media and Investor Relations, please contact:

David L. Kugelman

(866) 692-6847 Toll Free - U.S. & Canada

(404) 281-8556 Mobile and WhatsApp

Email: ...

