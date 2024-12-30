Musk advocates for democracy on Mars, sets SpaceX's Mars timeline

(MENAFN) Elon Musk expressed his desire to see democracy on Mars if humanity ever settles the planet, according to a post he made on his X platform Sunday.



“The Martians will decide how they are ruled. I recommend direct, rather than representative, democracy,” Musk wrote.



The SpaceX CEO also outlined a potential timeline for the company’s missions to Mars. “Uncrewed Starships landing on Mars in about two years, with crewed versions passing near Mars, and crewed Starships heading there in around four years are all possible,” he added.



Musk has consistently supported the vision of making humanity a multi-planetary species and emphasized the crucial role Mars plays in ensuring the survival of the human race. SpaceX's mission is to transport both cargo and people, with early missions focused on establishing the foundation for permanent human habitation.



In September, while supporting Donald Trump as the US Republican presidential candidate, Elon Musk stated, “We will never reach Mars” if Vice President Kamala Harris won the November election. Musk emphasized that when it comes to accomplishing goals rather than just making appealing statements, he believed Trump would be far more effective. In the end, Trump defeated Harris with 312 electoral votes to her 226.

