(MENAFN) Geoffrey Hinton, a key figure in the development of artificial intelligence and 2024 Nobel Prize laureate in Physics, has raised the likelihood of AI leading to human extinction to as high as 20% within the next 30 years. This is an increase from his previous estimate of 10% just a year ago. In an interview on BBC 4, Hinton explained that while his prediction hasn't changed drastically, the risk continues to grow as AI advances rapidly.



Hinton, often called the "Godfather of AI," highlighted the challenges of controlling highly intelligent AI systems, noting that humans have never faced entities more intelligent than themselves. He likened the situation to a child trying to control a parent, emphasizing the dangers of AI systems becoming smarter than humans. Hinton stressed the need for regulation to ensure safety, stating that government action is necessary to prompt corporations to prioritize AI safety over profit.



In May 2023, Hinton, along with other top scientists, signed a statement urging global efforts to address AI extinction risks, placing them alongside other existential threats like pandemics and nuclear war. Hinton called for significant investment in research to ensure AI's ethical and safe development.



Contrasting Hinton's warning, Yann LeCun, Meta's Chief AI Scientist, believes that AI could potentially help prevent human extinction.

