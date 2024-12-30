Half of Canadians choose unity with US

(MENAFN) Canadian businessman and TV personality Kevin O'Leary has expressed support for the idea of a closer union between Canada and the United States, following US President-elect Donald Trump’s suggestion that Canada could become America’s "51st state." O'Leary argued that many Canadians are open to the idea and interested in exploring deeper ties with their southern neighbor.



O'Leary claimed that discussions among Canadians over the holidays indicated a significant interest in the proposal, suggesting it could offer economic benefits, including eliminating the border between the two countries and creating a unified currency. He also proposed enhanced security for Canada's northern territories, where geopolitical tensions with China and Russia are rising.



The businessman emphasized that such a union could be achieved without fully merging the countries and could include measures like a common currency, taxes, and trade systems, similar to the European Union. O'Leary also noted the unpopularity of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, suggesting that this could further increase interest in a new partnership with the US.



Trump's comment about Canada becoming a US state was made during a conversation with Trudeau at Mar-a-Lago, but Canadian officials have dismissed it as a joke rather than a serious proposal.

