Must-Watch Movies To Kickstart The New Year On Asianet ME

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) New Year's Day is a time for fresh starts, resolutions, and celebrations. But amidst all the excitement, why not sit back and relax with the family and watch a movie to make the day more special? This year's Asianet ME's lineup offers an incredible mix of genres, from heartwarming family dramas to mythological adventures and gripping thrillers. Here's a list of five must-watch movies airing on Asianet ME this New Year that promises to keep you entertained all day long.

Bro Daddy (6:00 AM)

Kick off the New Year on a cheerful note with Bro Daddy, a delightful family drama that masterfully blends humor and heartfelt moments. Featuring a stellar cast including Mohanlal, Prithviraj, Meena, and Kalyani Priyadarshan, the film explores the unique and amusing dynamics between a father and son, who do not have much age gap. With its charming performances and a feel-good storyline, Bro Daddy is the perfect pick to start your year with smiles, laughter, and warmth.

Guruvayur Ambalanadayil (9:00 AM)

A heartwarming entertainer that blends humor and emotions seamlessly. The film follows Vinu (Basil Joseph), a Dubai-based professional recovering from a five-year heartbreak, as he decides to marry Anjali (Anaswara Rajan) with the encouragement of her brother Anandan (Prithviraj Sukumaran). Vinu and Anandan form a strong bond, with Vinu seeing Anandan as both a mentor and a confidante. However, their joyous plans take a turn when Vinu's past resurfaces, threatening his marriage and their friendship. Packed with twists, heartfelt moments, and laugh-out-loud scenes, Guruvayoorambala Nadayil promises a wholesome cinematic experience for the entire family.

Kishkindha Kandam (11:30 AM)

Don't miss Kishkindha Kandam, premiering on Television for the first time! Starring Asif Ali and Aparna Balamurali, this gripping mystery unfolds in a secluded home. Aparna moves in with her husband Ajay and his father, Appu Pillai after a quiet marriage. As Aparna adjusts to her new life, she grows suspicious of Appu's erratic behavior and begins to question if the forest hides darker truths. With suspense and unexpected twists, Kishkindha Kandam delves into buried family secrets and unresolved tragedies, making it a must-watch for mystery lovers!

ARM (2:00 PM)

Premiering for the first time, Ajayante Randam Moshanam (ARM) is hailed as a landmark in Tovino Thomas' career, showcasing his versatility as he plays three distinct characters-Maniyan, Kunjikelu, and Ajayan. Set in the fictional town of Chiyothikavu in Northern Kerala, the story spans three eras: the 1900s, 1950s, and 1990s. This adventurous tale revolves around a sacred idol and the journeys of three men connected to it. While the Tovino of the 1900s is a valiant warrior, his counterparts in later periods are cunning thieves. Narrated with elements of wonder and magical realism, ARM promises a cinematic experience that blends action, fantasy, and intrigue.

Vishesham (11:00 PM)

Conclude your celebrations with Vishesham, a delightful family drama that beautifully blends humor with heartfelt moments. The story revolves around Shyju Bhakthan, a middle-aged man searching for a life partner. After marrying Sajitha, they soon face a new challenge: starting a family. Struggling with pressure from both families and society, they embark on a journey to seek medical help from various hospitals. At its core, Vishesham explores the couple's emotional journey, tackling societal stigma and mental anguish. With sharp satire, the film takes a humorous yet thought-provoking look at the societal obsession with probing couples about pregnancy and the shame they endure.

From laugh-out-loud moments to thought-provoking mysteries and thrilling adventures, this New Year's movie lineup offers something for everyone. So grab your favorite snacks, gather your family and friends, and immerse yourself in these exceptional stories. Whether you're with loved ones or enjoying a quiet moment alone, these films promise to make your New Year's Day truly unforgettable!