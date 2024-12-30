Havila Shipping ASA: Mandatory Notification Of Trade

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reference is made to the announcement on 30 December 2024 regarding conversion of debt to shares.

Havila Holding AS, close associate of Havila board member Hege Sævik Rabben and CEO Njål Sævik,

has pursuant to the restructuring agreements converted part of its liquidity loan to 128,111,385 shares at a price of NOK 0.36 per share.

Following the Debt Conversion, Havila Holding AS owns 140,227,951 shares and thereby maintaining its holding of 50.96% of the shares in the company.

Please see attached primary insider notification form pursuant to the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation article 19.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722

Chief Financial Officer Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

