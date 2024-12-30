Azerbaijan Sends Its First Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Syria
Azerbaijan's first humanitarian aid convoy to Syria has set off,
Azernews reports. This is the first aid convoy
from Azerbaijan to Syria.
The aid convoy consists of around 200 tons of food and essential
supplies and includes 10 vehicles.
It is noteworthy that on December 8, opposition forces entered
Damascus, leading to President Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country.
Mohammad al-Bashir, who leads the rescue government, was appointed
as the head of the Syrian transitional cabinet on December 10.
On December 29, a meeting took place between Yalchin Rafiyev,
Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, and Assad Hasan al-Shibani,
the Foreign Minister of Syria's Transitional Government.
The parties emphasized their agreement on opening a new chapter
in collaboration and friendship in the longstanding relations
between Azerbaijan and Syria. In this regard, it was mentioned that
the reopening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Damascus, after 12
years, is planned to take place as soon as possible.
