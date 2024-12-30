Azerbaijan Sends Its First Humanitarian Aid Convoy To Syria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's first humanitarian aid convoy to Syria has set off, Azernews reports. This is the first aid convoy from Azerbaijan to Syria.

The aid convoy consists of around 200 tons of food and essential supplies and includes 10 vehicles.

It is noteworthy that on December 8, opposition forces entered Damascus, leading to President Bashar al-Assad fleeing the country. Mohammad al-Bashir, who leads the rescue government, was appointed as the head of the Syrian transitional cabinet on December 10.

On December 29, a meeting took place between Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijan's Deputy Foreign Minister, and Assad Hasan al-Shibani, the Foreign Minister of Syria's Transitional Government.

The parties emphasized their agreement on opening a new chapter in collaboration and friendship in the longstanding relations between Azerbaijan and Syria. In this regard, it was mentioned that the reopening of the Azerbaijani embassy in Damascus, after 12 years, is planned to take place as soon as possible.

