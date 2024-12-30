Türkiye’s economic confidence rises to 8-months high

(MENAFN) In December, Türkiye’s economic confidence rose to its highest level in 8 months, in accordance with official statistics issued on Monday.



The economic confidence index surged by 1.8 percent in comparison to November, rising to 98.8, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) stated. This rise reflects a recovery of November's 0.9 percent monthly decrease.



All sub-indexes experienced increases this month, with the exception of the real sector – the manufacturing industry – which dropped by 0.7 percent to reach 102.7.



In addition, the services confidence index soared by 2.4 percent to reach 113.6, whereas the consumer as well as construction confidence indexes both hiked by 1.9 percent, to hit 81.3 and 89.4, individually.



Moreover, the retail trade confidence index surged by 1.2 percent, to reach 113.0 in December.



Furthermore, a confidence index higher than 100 signals optimism around the total financial outlook, whereas a value lower than 100 indicates a more negative assessment.

