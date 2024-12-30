عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Prosafe SE: Resignation Of Board Member


12/30/2024 2:15:49 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 December – Gunnar Eliassen has notified the Chair of the Board of Directors that he resigns as Deputy Chair due to other commitments. Mr Eliassen has been a member of the Board of Directors since February 2024. His resignation has been accepted and is effective immediately.

Glen Rødland, the Chair of Prosafe, would like to thank Gunnar for his valuable contributions on behalf of the company.

For further information, please contact:

Glen O. Rødland, Chair
Phone: +47 907 41 662

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Line Bliksmark, Marketing and Communications Manager, on December 30th, 2024, at 08:00 CET.


MENAFN30122024004107003653ID1109040836


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search