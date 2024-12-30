Prosafe SE: Resignation Of Board Member

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 30 December – Gunnar Eliassen has notified the Chair of the Board of Directors that he resigns as Deputy Chair due to other commitments. Mr Eliassen has been a member of the Board of Directors since February 2024. His resignation has been accepted and is effective immediately.

Glen Rødland, the Chair of Prosafe, would like to thank Gunnar for his valuable contributions on behalf of the company.

For further information, please contact:

Glen O. Rødland, Chair

Phone: +47 907 41 662



Terje Askvig, CEO

Phone: +47 952 03 886

This information is considered to be inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Line Bliksmark, Marketing and Communications Manager, on December 30th, 2024, at 08:00 CET.