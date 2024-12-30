LG PRESENTS LIVE BEYOND WITH EXPANDED SECOND-GENERATION LG SIGNATURE LINEUP AT CES 2025

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup builds on its signature minimalist aesthetic and exceptional performance with AI-driven features and intuitive functionality. This new wave of appliances comprises the LG SIGNATURE French Door Refrigerator with T-OLED door panel, LG SIGNATURE Smart InstaViewTM Over-the-Range Microwave and Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range, LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher, LG SIGNATURE Washer & Dryer, and the LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine and Dryer pair.

Taste Beyond: Redefining the Kitchen

The 36-inch Smart InstaView French Door Refrigerator offers a differentiated kitchen experience with its remarkable and fully transparent T-OLED display embedded in the upper right door. This dual-purpose display serves as

both a digital touch interface and a Dual InstaView panel, allowing users to conveniently manage the refrigerator and view its contents without opening the door. It can also display mesmerizing hologram-like visuals, blending the virtual with the real in a sublime fusion of art and high technology. For added ambiance, the refrigerator provides access to a curated music playlist* that lets users enjoy smooth, atmospheric beats whenever they are in the kitchen.

The refrigerator's

ThinQTM Food management system and a built-in AI camera elevate convenience, automatically recognizing stored food items, suggesting recipes based on available ingredients and user preferences, and tracking inventory and expiration dates. These innovations streamline food management, menu planning and meal preparation, saving users time and making the kitchen a truly connected and dynamic space.

The LG SIGNATURE Over-the-Range Microwave and Slide-in Double Oven Induction Range enhance the culinary experience with their versatile cooking capabilities. The microwave is equipped with three built-in cameras for real-time cooking monitoring and time-lapse creation, capturing meals' journeys from the oven to the table. The induction range, powered by Gourmet AI technology, identifies ingredients and provides helpful recipe suggestions.

The new LG SIGNATURE microwave not only excels in cooking and reheating but also redefines its category by delivering an immersive entertainment experience right in the kitchen.

Featuring a 27-inch Full-HD touchscreen display with InstaView, built-in speakers and Wi-Fi connectivity, it enables

users to enjoy a variety of entertainment content while they cook. The screen also provides access to the LG ThinQ Smart Home Dashboard, allowing users to control all LG AI appliances and compatible Matter and Thread devices in the home. In addition, when paired with the induction range, the microwave's LCD display conveniently shows the cooking progress of dishes in the range, eliminating the need to bend down and check the oven manually.

The LG SIGNATURE Dishwasher is designed to fit perfectly with existing cabinetry, creating a clean, built-in look for a sleek, modern kitchen. Its innovative pop-out handle sits flush with the door when not in use and automatically "pops out" when a hand approaches. The new dishwasher is equipped with LG's exclusive and highly-efficient QuadWashTM Pro and Dynamic Heat DryTM technologies.

Live Beyond: Seamless Laundry Solutions

The second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup also offers exceptional advancements in laundry care. Featuring the LG SIGNATURE Washer & Dryer and 29-inch LG SIGNATURE Washing Machine and Dryer pair, the new laundry lineup leverages LG's Artificial Intelligence Direct DriveTM (AI DDTM) 2.0 for precise fabric care, and inverter heat pump technology for effective, low-temperature drying. Each model is equipped with a 7-inch LCD touchscreen for easy control.

The LG SIGNATURE zone at CES 2025 will feature an "ideal lifestyle" space highlighting the second-generation lineup in settings like a living room, laundry room and kitchen. In collaboration with premium Italian furniture brand Molteni&C, LG will pair its technologically-advanced products with Molteni&C's exquisite designs. Visitors will also experience

the LG ThinQ ON AI home hub in action, demonstrating the ease and efficiency of the AI Home lifestyle.

"The expanded second-gen LG SIGNATURE lineup seamlessly combines advanced technology with elegant, modern design to deliver a smarter, more efficient luxury home lifestyle," said Lyu Jae-cheol, president of the LG Home Appliance Solution Company. "Through the flawless fusion of state-of-the-art smart home, AI and connectivity technologies, we will continue to provide transformative customer experiences that go beyond expectations."

Visitors to CES 2025 from January 7-10 can explore the new additions to the second-generation LG SIGNATURE lineup at LG's booth (#15004, Las Vegas Convention Center).

LG SIGNATURE refrigerator and LG SIGNATURE Over-the-Range microwave come with the "essential;" app pre-installed.

essential; is a music curation brand operated by NHN Bugs, a South Korean music streaming service.

