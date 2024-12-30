Maypharm Unveils Revolutionary Hybrid Filler, Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome: The Future Of Skin Hydration And Regeneration

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome is a breakthrough in aesthetic innovation, offering unmatched benefits for skin and rejuvenation. Unlike traditional hydration fillers that focus solely on moisture, Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome elevates skin health standards by leveraging the regenerative potential of exosomes and PDRN.

"At Maypharm, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of aesthetic to deliver transformative results for our customers," says KWON JONGWOOK, CEO of Maypharm Co., Ltd. "With Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, we aim to provide a comprehensive solution that not only hydrates the skin but also promotes long-term elasticity and regeneration."

Key Features of Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome:

Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome contains a unique blend of hyaluronic acid, exosomes derived from human stem cell conditioned media and plant sources, and PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide). This innovative combination maximizes skin regeneration and elasticity, resulting in visibly smoother and more radiant skin.Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome comes conveniently packaged in prefilled syringes, ensuring optimal hygiene and safety for both patients and practitioners.Utilizing high-purity, high-molecular-weight raw materials, Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome delivers long-lasting benefits to the skin, enhancing its viscoelasticity and overall vitality.The primary ingredient in Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome stimulates fibroblasts to promote collagen and elastin production, leading to improved skin elasticity, anti-aging effects, and enhanced skin regeneration.

In comparison to traditional hydration fillers, Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome emerges as the superior choice. While conventional hydration fillers deliver quick moisture, their benefits are often limited to hydration alone, offering minimal regenerative effects. In contrast, Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome not only provides immediate hydration with hyaluronic acid but also promotes long-term skin elasticity and regeneration through the inclusion of exosomes and PDRN. This innovative formulation leads to a significant overall improvement in skin condition, positioning Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome as a revolutionary advancement in aesthetics.

With the launch of Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, Maypharm Co., Ltd. continues its commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction in the field of cosmetic medicine and dermo-cosmetic products. Experience the future of medical and aesthetics with Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome and unlock the secret to radiant, youthful-looking skin.

Partnership with Beauty Factory:

The production of Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome is supported by Beauty Factory, a leading Korean medical aesthetics manufacturer renowned for its commitment to innovation and quality. While Maypharm is responsible for the global distribution and commercialization of Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, Beauty Factory's advanced manufacturing capabilities ensure that this product meets the highest industry standards.

Beauty Factory operates state-of-the-art facilities that comply with international Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) guidelines. With their proprietary HALO manufacturing technology, developed through partnerships with prestigious academic institutions like KINS Lab at Seoul National University and the Biomaterial Synthesis Lab at Sookmyung University, Beauty Factory maintains its leadership in medical aesthetics. Their collaborations with renowned global R&D partners in Poland and Germany further enhance the scientific and technological advancements that support the creation of Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome.

Quality Control at Beauty Factory:

Beauty Factory's rigorous quality control process ensures that every product, including Hyalmass Aqua-Exosome, meets the highest standards for safety and efficacy. With a 7-step quality control (QC) system in place, Beauty Factory guarantees that all products undergo meticulous testing to ensure consistent and reliable performance across all applications.

Maypharm, in collaboration with Beauty Factory, is excited to introduce a product that combines cutting-edge technology and advanced formulation to not only provide immediate skin hydration but also support long-term skin health and rejuvenation, establishing a new standard in the aesthetic industry.

