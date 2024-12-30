Bitwise Proposes ETF Targeting Bitcoin-Holding Corporations

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) Arabian Post -





Bitwise Asset Management has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce the“Bitcoin Standard Corporations ETF,” aiming to provide investors with exposure to publicly traded companies that hold substantial reserves.

According to the SEC filing, the ETF will focus on firms that maintain a minimum of 1,000 BTC in their corporate treasuries. Eligible companies must also meet specific financial criteria, including a market capitalization of at least $100 million, average daily trading liquidity of $1 million or more, and a public free float of less than 10%. The fund plans to invest at least 80% of its net assets in these corporations, utilizing a full replication approach to mirror the performance of the underlying index.

The index, managed by Bitwise Index Services, LLC, will be rebalanced and reconstituted quarterly, relying on quarterly and annual corporate reports to identify eligible companies. Each company's weight in the index will be determined by the market value of its Bitcoin holdings, with a single constituent's weight capped at 25% to ensure diversification.

This initiative reflects a growing trend among asset managers to offer investment products that provide indirect exposure to Bitcoin through equities of companies with significant cryptocurrency holdings. Notably, firms like MicroStrategy lead this space, holding substantial Bitcoin reserves.

The move comes amid increasing institutional interest in Bitcoin and related investment vehicles. Earlier this year, several hedge funds and asset managers, including Millennium Management and the Wisconsin Retirement System, acquired stakes in U.S. exchange-traded funds tied to Bitcoin, signaling a broader acceptance of cryptocurrency assets in traditional finance.

