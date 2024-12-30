Russia ends missile moratorium, citing US actions

(MENAFN) Russia's Foreign announced on Sunday that Moscow will discontinue its unilateral suspension of deploying intermediate- and short-range missiles, attributing the decision to measures taken by the United States.



“It is obvious today that, for example, our moratorium on the deployment of intermediate- and shorter-range missiles is already practically unviable and will have to be abandoned,” Sergey Lavrov stated to state-run RIA, referencing the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty.



While noting that the moratorium remains active for now, Lavrov accused the US of “arrogantly” ignoring warnings from both Russia and China and continuing to position such weapons in various regions worldwide.



Citing remarks by President Vladimir Putin, Lavrov emphasized that Russia would respond to these actions in a balanced manner.



“The recent successful test of the latest hypersonic medium-range system, Oreshnik, under combat conditions has clearly demonstrated our ability and resolve to adopt countermeasures,” Lavrov added.



Discussing arms control between Moscow and Washington, he affirmed that Russia will not engage in negotiations with the US unless it abandons its “anti-Russian policies.”-Russian course.”

MENAFN30122024000045016755ID1109040516