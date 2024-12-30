Egyptian, Sudanese Foreign Ministers Discuss Sudan Stability, Water Security

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egyptian and Sudanese Foreign Ministers Badr Abdelatty and Ali Youssef Al-Sharif, respectively, met on Sunday at the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs headquarters to discuss Sudan's stability and water security, among other issues.

According to Ambassador Tamim Khallaf, the spokesperson for the Egyptian Foreign Ministry, Abdelatty affirmed Egypt's steadfast support for Sudan during the meeting. He stressed Egypt's commitment to standing by Sudan during this challenging period and actively engaging in regional and international initiatives aimed at stabilising the nation. This commitment includes safeguarding Sudan's interests, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, Abdelatty said.

Abdelatty reiterated Egypt's call for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan. He also welcomed the decisions made by the Sovereignty Council to expedite the delivery of humanitarian aid by enabling UN personnel to carry out their duties and establishing humanitarian aid storage centers. He further emphasised Egypt's dedication to facilitating Sudan's swift reinstatement into the African Union and supporting the nation within various regional and international multilateral organisations.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister highlighted that, under the direction of President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi, the Egyptian government has made the necessary preparations to accommodate Sudanese students residing in Egypt who are scheduled to take their high school exams. Several Egyptian schools have been designated for these students. This measure, he stated, reflects Egypt's concern for their future and their ability to complete their secondary education. The Sudanese Foreign Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the Egyptian President and government for their efforts in this regard.

The ministers also addressed the issue of water security. Their discussions revealed a shared perspective as downstream nations on the Nile River. They stressed the importance of continued coordination and cooperation between the two countries to safeguard their water security while adhering to international law and consensus within the Nile Basin.

Furthermore, the two ministers agreed on the necessity of respecting Somalia's sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity. They also affirmed their support for Somalia's efforts to combat terrorism.



