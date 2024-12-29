Qatar Weather: Cold Spell Expected To Return From Midweek
The Peninsula online
Doha: After an increase in humidity levels in recent days, the Qatar Meteorology Department (QMD) has announced that the cold winter weather will return starting from the middle of next week.
"Cold weather is expected to return starting from midweek, with a drop in temperatures and an increased feeling of cold," the QMD announced on its social media handles.
QMD said that the decrease in temperature is due to the northwesterly winds.
Today, Abu Samra area recorded the lowest temperature at 11°C.
