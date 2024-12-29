Tragic Plane Crash in South Korea Claims 124 Lives

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) A Jeju Air 737-800 crashed at Muan International Airport in South Korea on December 29, 2024. The plane carried 181 people, including 175 and six crew members. It veered off the runway during landing and burst into flames. The accident resulted in at least 124 fatalities.



The flight originated in Bangkok, Thailand. It encountered difficulties while attempting to land at Muan airport around 9:07 a.m. local time. Preliminary reports suggest a bird strike may have caused a landing gear malfunction. This led to the aircraft attempting a belly landing without its wheels extended.



Eyewitness footage showed the plane skidding down the runway at high speed. Unable to slow down, it collided with a fence and slammed into a wall. The impact caused a massive fireball, engulfing the aircraft. Rescue efforts are ongoing, but the fire has severely damaged the plane's structure.







South Korean authorities have launched a full investigation into the crash. They are examining several factors, including weather conditions and potential technical issues. The incident marks one of the deadliest aviation accidents in South Korea's recent history.



Jeju Air's CEO issued a public apology and pledged full cooperation with investigators. The airline promised support for the bereaved families. This crash represents a significant blow to South Korea's aviation safety record. The country had made considerable improvements following incidents in the 1990s.



