NFT Market Tops $8B In 2024 Despite Declining Transactions

The non-fungible token (NFT) market seems to be right on track after beating expectations by surpassing last year's revenue.
According to data from CryptoSlam, NFT sales in 2024 reached $8.72 billion, edging past 2023's figure by approximately $230,000, with just days remaining in the year.
While 2023 saw over 91.55 million transactions, 2024 recorded a significant drop, with only 70.89 million transactions. Despite this decline, there was an increase in unique buyers in the NFT market in 2024 totalling 7.5 million, while sellers reached 4 million, both setting new records since 2017.
This marked an improvement over 2023's 3.8 million sellers and 2022's 5.4 million buyers.
NFT Market Still Far From 2022's Peak
Although NFT sales have fallen far below 2022's peak of $23.7 billion from 56 million transactions, 2024's performance stands out as the third-highest on record, following the $15.7 billion achieved in 2021.
This may come as a small sign of relief for the NFT market after years of diminishing hype and challenges, like Nike-owned RTFKT project's announcement of its closure in 2025 (which only earned $50 million since its launch).
November, however, was a strange year for NFTs as global sales volumes increased by 19.43%, reaching $912 million. But the number of unique buyers and sellers also fell by nearly 28%, suggesting a more selective trading environment.
Transaction numbers dropped by 59.25% compared to the previous month, suggesting fewer but higher-value trades drove growth.
Ethereum remains the leading blockchain for the NFT market, generating $495.7 million in the past 30 days. Bitcoin and Solana follow in second and third place, with $191.4 million and $107 million, respectively. However, the two blockchains showed contrasting buyer trends. Bitcoin network buyers surged by over 80%, while Solana experienced a decline of at least 37%.
