Yemen Beats Bahrain 2-1 In Final Round Of Group B In Arabian Gulf Cup

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 28 (KUNA) -- Yemen soccer team beat Bahrain 2-1 in a match at Jaber Al-Mubarak on Saturday, in the final round of group B in the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26).

Bahrain has already qualified for the tournament's semi-final, sitting at the top of the group with six points from defeating Iraq and Saudi Arabia.

In a statement at a press on Friday, Yemen's coach Noureddine Ould Ali said that his team aims to present a decent performance during the match, despite being disqualified from competing in the semi-final.

On his part, Bahrain's coach Dragan Talajic said today's match will not be easy, as Yemen had presented a good performance against Saudi Arabia and Iraq.

Both Saudi and Iraq have three points, but Saudi comes second with goal difference, while Yemen has no points in the tournament. (end)

