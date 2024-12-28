Criminal Case Against Ruben Vardanyan Sent To Court

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service of Azerbaijan have announced that a criminal case against war criminal Ruben Vardanyan has been submitted to court, Azernews reports.

Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan, including:



Article 100 : Planning and waging a war of aggression

Article 107 : Deportation or forcible transfer of the population

Article 109 : Persecution

Article 112 : Deprivation of liberty contrary to international law

Article 113 : Torture

Article 114 : Mercenary activity

Article 115 : Violation of the laws and customs of war

Article 116 : Violation of international humanitarian law during an armed conflict

Article 214 : Terrorism

Article 214-1 : Financing terrorism

Article 218 : Creation of a criminal association (organization)

Article 228 : Illegal handling of weapons, ammunition, and explosives

Article 270-1 : Acts threatening aviation security

Article 278 : Forcible seizure and retention of power

Article 279 : Forcibly changing the constitutional structure of the state Article 318 : Illegal crossing of Azerbaijan's state border

The case alleges Vardanyan committed various acts violating international law and Azerbaijan's sovereignty. A final indictment has been prepared for trial.