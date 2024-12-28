Criminal Case Against Ruben Vardanyan Sent To Court
The Prosecutor General's Office and the State Security Service
of Azerbaijan have announced that a criminal case against war
criminal Ruben Vardanyan has been submitted to court,
Vardanyan faces multiple charges under the Criminal Code of the
Republic of Azerbaijan, including:
Article 100 : Planning and waging a war of
aggression
Article 107 : Deportation or forcible transfer
of the population
Article 109 : Persecution
Article 112 : Deprivation of liberty contrary
to international law
Article 113 : Torture
Article 114 : Mercenary activity
Article 115 : Violation of the laws and customs
of war
Article 116 : Violation of international
humanitarian law during an armed conflict
Article 214 : Terrorism
Article 214-1 : Financing terrorism
Article 218 : Creation of a criminal
association (organization)
Article 228 : Illegal handling of weapons,
ammunition, and explosives
Article 270-1 : Acts threatening aviation
security
Article 278 : Forcible seizure and retention of
power
Article 279 : Forcibly changing the
constitutional structure of the state
Article 318 : Illegal crossing of Azerbaijan's
state border
The case alleges Vardanyan committed various acts violating
international law and Azerbaijan's sovereignty. A final indictment
has been prepared for trial.
