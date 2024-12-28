PARODY ON $6.2M BANANA ART GRABS ATTENTION AT LAS VEGAS GALLERY

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Animazing in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, is having a little fun with the sensation - today unveiling a piece featuring a vintage 1973 Kenner The Six Million Dollar Man plastic toy doll holding an acrylic banana taped to a piece of white foam board - and it is grabbing attention! The 18 1/2-inch by 13 1/20-inch piece by "Mr. Hide," also available on

Artsy (Mr. Hide | The Six Million Dollar Man with Banana (2024) | Available for Sale | Artsy ) is priced at... you guessed it... $6 million. Could this be a playful mocking of the buyer of

Cattelan's piece?

"The $6.2 million banana duct taped to a wall has certainly been the talk of the art world," said Nicholas Leone, owner of Animazing Gallery. "It has lent itself to weeks of playful jest and awe, so it is not surprising that our 'Six Million Dollar Man with Banana' is already attracting crowds and an endless parade of people taking selfies with the piece at Animazing Gallery."

ABOUT ANIMAZING GALLERY

Animazing Gallery began in 1984 as a gallery specializing in conceptual animation art. Over time, the collection expanded to include works by a wide range of renowned illustrators and pop culture artists. Animazing Gallery has become an industry stronghold for illustration art and contemporary art inspired by the masters of illustration and hosts pop up events throughout the United States to celebrate its artists and their works.

Upon acquiring a collection of comic strips by Charles M. Schulz in 1995, the gallery began to focus on at American Illustrators. In the gallery's search to find art exhibiting "the perfect line," the owner soon discovered an important collection of drawings and watercolors by Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Dr. Seuss. The artwork was exhibited in numerous museum exhibitions.



Owner Nicholas Leone serves as a consultant for numerous auction houses and handles gallery sales and acquisitions.

The company's featured gallery is located in the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and features an abundant repertoire of classic illustrators and contemporary artists.



Media Contact: Terry Wills

[email protected]

310-877-1458

SOURCE Animazing Gallery