Moonfox Analysis ACGN Merch Economy Surge And The Breakthrough Of The Dimension Wall In ACGN Consumption

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) About us: Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG ) established in 2011, is a leading customer engagement and marketing in China. Its business includes notification services, marketing growth, development tools, and data products. As its sub-brand, MoonFox Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios, aiming to help companies gain insights and empower precise decision-making. SHENZHEN, China, Dec. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In today's cultural consumption landscape, the "ACGN Merch Economy" (Anime, Comics, Games, Novels) is rapidly gaining momentum. The consumption of "ACGN Merch" has emerged as a hot topic in the market. This concept originates from ACGN culture and refers to an economic model centered around virtual content, including anime, games, and novels. It generates commercial value through various means, such as derivatives, copyright operations, and offline activities. With the widespread dissemination of ACGN culture and the continuous expansion of its audience, the influence of the "ACGN Merch Economy" has transcended traditional boundaries, permeating mainstream culture and the real economy. This phenomenon blurs the lines between the previously separate worlds of ACGN and the real world. As the "ACGN Merch Economy" continues to extend its influence across multiple dimensions, its market impact and commercial value are becoming increasingly evident. I. User Expansion: "ACGN Merch" Becomes the New Social Currency for the Younger Generation Historically, ACGN culture has been viewed as a niche subculture, but it is now trending toward wider popularity and mainstream acceptance. According to public data, the size of China's ACGN industry reached RMB 221.9 billion in 2023, with projections estimating it will grow to RMB 270 billion by 2024. By 2029, the market value is expected to double, exceeding RMB 590 billion. The industry is primarily divided into content markets and peripheral derivative markets. In 2023, the peripheral derivative market accounted for 46.1% of the industry, reflecting a significant increase of 18.1% since 2016. This notable growth underscores the rise of the peripheral derivative market as a key driver in the ongoing expansion of the ACGN industry. Chinese ACGN Industry Market Size

Year

Industry Size (Billion RMB)

Annual Growth Rate 2023 2219 - 2024E 2750 Annual Growth 16.6% 2029E 5900+

Data Source: Zero Power Industrial Research Institute

ACGN Industry Market Distribution



2016 2023 ACGN Content Market 72.0

% 53.9

% ACGN Peripheral Derivative Market 28.0

% 46.1

%

Data Source: Zero Power Industrial Research Institute

According to public reports, China's general ACGN user base has grown substantially, reaching approximately 460 million by 2021. As ACGN culture continues to break through the "dimension wall," this large user base is still expanding. The younger demographic, particularly those aged 25 and under, is undoubtedly the main force driving ACGN culture. Data from MoonFox iMarketing indicates that these mobile internet users show a strong preference for ACGN communities and anime and manga-related apps. Additionally, the ACGN-related mobile internet industry exhibits a clear holiday effect. Monitoring data from MoonFox iApp reveals that both the anime and manga industry and ACGN community applications see a noticeable increase in active user numbers during the winter and summer holidays.

TGI (Target Group Index) of User Preferences of Mobile Internet Users Aged 25 and Under

Industry TGI ACGN Community 280

Couple Interaction 276

Higher Education 269

Anime & Manga 247

Image Sharing 244

Gaming Platform 231

Game Assistant 229

Card & Board Games 220

Music Games 216

Strategy & Puzzle 215

Data Source: MoonFox iMarketing, Data Cycle: October 2024

Changes in User Base for ACGN and ACGN Community Apps (Unit: 10,000)



Year/Month

Anime & Manga ACGN Community 2024-01 (Winter Vacation) 3,893.48 350.53 2024-02 (Winter Vacation) 4,152.07 342.98 2024-03 3,651.66 354.12 2024-04 3,466.41 320.66 2024-05 3,345.23 298.43 2024-06 3,555.53 317.29 2024-07 (Summer Vacation) 4,006.55 338.06 2024-08 (Summer Vacation) 3,805.50 361.99 2024-09 3,062.02 288.87 2024-10 3,126.15 331.54

Data Source: MoonFox iApp, Data Cycle: January 2024 - November 2024

As the data indicates, ACGN culture is no longer confined to fringe groups; it is gradually becoming part of mainstream culture, particularly among the younger generation, where its influence is profound. "ACGN Merch," as a product of ACGN culture, have transcended mere entertainment consumption and emerged as a new medium for social interaction, acting as a form of "social currency" for youth. This shift is driven by a strong demand for personalization and community identity among young people. In their social circles, shared interests and hobbies serve as bonds connecting individuals, and "ACGN Merch"-whether in the form of anime character merchandise, in-game items, or related cultural symbols-become tools for self-expression and identity building. By sharing and exchanging these "ACGN Merch," young people create common cultural spaces and social networks, enhancing their connections and sense of belonging.

II. Expanding Scenarios:

ACGN Continues to Step Deeper into the Real World

As ACGN culture continues to permeate various aspects of life, its commercial scenarios are expanding from the virtual realm into the real world. In recent years, ACGN retail brands have emerged rapidly, serving as a vital bridge between ACGN and mainstream culture. Numerous ACGN brand retail stores are experiencing significant growth, with KAYOU opening 318 locations. This expansion of ACGN retail outlets has also spurred the development of related industries, including anime exhibitions, themed cafes, and a range of online communities and offline gatherings. As a result, ACGN culture is constructing a diverse ecosystem that integrates various facets of entertainment and social interaction.

Number of ACGN Retail Stores



Brand Number of Stores

KAYOU 318 IPSTAR 139 BOOM COMIC 58 GOODSLOVE 50 MarchMonster 37 Kyoko ACGN MerchStore 35 GUGUGUGU 34 Mancool 34 HEYZAKKA 25 Karasumaya 23

Data Source: Lei Newspaper, Data Cycle: November 2024

This ecosystem not only enriches consumer experiences but also presents new business opportunities for traditional physical enterprises. According to the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of Shanghai, the Bailian ZX Creative Center-the first commercial complex in China focused on ACGN culture-transformed from the former Hua Lian Shopping Mall. It has successfully gathered major overseas ACGN retail and social cultural experiences. By the end of 2023, its sales reached RMB 300 million, with daily foot traffic increasing by 3 to 8 times post-transformation.

In addition to physical stores, IP marketing has become a crucial driver for ACGN culture's rapid integration into the mainstream. In recent years, many restaurant brands have begun targeting the ACGN market. Notable brands such as Pizza Hut, HEYTEA, and KFC have engaged in ACG IP marketing, collaborating with popular ACGN franchises like Naraka: Bladepoint, Light and Night, and Genshin Impact to release limited-edition products and events. These collaborations not only cater to the collection and experiential needs of ACGN fans but also generate buzz and enhance brand visibility, boosting the youthful appeal of these companies.

Partial Restaurant Brand Collaborations with ACGN IPs

Date Brand

Co-branding IP 2024.01 Pizza Hut Naraka: Bladepoint 2024.03 HEYTEA Light and Night 2024.04 NAIXUE Arknights 2024.04 ChaPanda Honkai: Star Rail 2024.05 Auntea Jenny Howl's Moving Castle 2024.05 ChaPanda Tuntunzai 2024.05 YH The King's Avatar 2024.07 KFC Genshin Impact 2024.08 Luckin Coffee Black Myth: Wukong

The commercial value of ACGN culture extends far beyond mere entertainment and consumption; it has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, societal trend, and even an economic model. The purchasing power and enthusiasm of the ACGN demographic are significant and should not be underestimated. In marketing strategies, leveraging ACGN culture provides brands with fresh perspectives and approaches. By collaborating with ACGN IPs, brands can forge deeper emotional connections with young consumers, enhancing brand awareness and loyalty through "ACGN Merch" and the "Fans Economy." These cross-industry collaborations not only drive innovation and diversification in marketing strategies but also enrich brand performance, ultimately propelling the prosperity of the ACGN economy.

Our Information:

Website:



Contact number: 400-888-0936

Contact us:

Name: Felix

Title: Director of Sales, Industry Insight Division

Tel: +86 -13366276383

Email:[email protected]

Address: 608/F, Tower B, Wintrust Center, No. 1 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Name: Janette Zhou

Title: Marketing Manager

Tel: +86-13928239332

Email: zhouxt@jiguang,cn

Address: 608/F, Tower B,

Wintrust Center, No. 1 Xidawang Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

SOURCE Aurora Mobile Ltd

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED