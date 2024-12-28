Two Killed In Separate Incidents In Lakki Marwat

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Lakki Marwat: Two tragic incidents unfolded in Lakki Marwat, where a young girl and a 16-year-old orphan boy were killed in separate events.

In the first incident, in Zangi Khel village within the jurisdiction of Lakki Marwat's City Station, a brother, identified as Kifayatullah, fatally shot his 17-year-old sister over a disagreement about her engagement. According to police, the girl's father, Abdul Rauf, filed an FIR stating that the family was preparing for her engagement ceremony when the suspect opened fire with a Kalashnikov, killing her on the spot. The brother was reportedly unhappy with the marriage arrangement. Police have registered the case and launched a search for the accused.

16-Year-Old Orphan Killed Over Friendship Refusal

In the second incident, a 16-year-old orphan, Nauman, was murdered in the Shahbaz Khel area after refusing to accept a friendship proposal.

According to the police, Nauman's stepfather reported that the boy had left home for nearby fields when his body was later discovered near the village funeral ground in Badni Khel. He alleged that Nauman was killed by three individuals, including Samrai and Sameen, residents of Badni Khel, along with an unidentified accomplice.

The stepfather further revealed that Sameen had been pressuring Nauman into a forced friendship, which the boy repeatedly refused, leading to the fatal incident. Police have registered a case and are actively pursuing the suspects.