Durin Unveils Door Manager At CES 2025: Advanced Features For Existing Smart Locks

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Durin's Door Manager enables hands-free UWB access, biometrics, and AI security for existing smart locks, delivering new features with no replacements required.

- Herman Yau, CEOLAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- New start-up Durin is entering the smart home at the Consumer Show (CES) 2025 by addressing a key challenge in smart access: introducing advanced features to existing smart locks without requiring costly replacements. The company is introducing the Door Manager, an innovative accessory set to change how homeowners manage access and secure their doors.Durin's Door Manager is designed to pair seamlessly with existing smart locks to deliver brand-new features like hands-free access powered by Ultra-Wideband (UWB) technology and enabled across platforms with the new Aliro standard supported by Apple, Google, and Samsung. Durin seeks to improve upon existing unlocking methods by offering flexible "keys" to choose from, such as a smartphone, an Apple Watch, face, and voice, and make unlocking a door easier and more futuristic by simply walking up to it.More than just convenience, Door Manager significantly enhances home security. Built with a camera and powered by AI, Door Manager provides biometric and image verification of key holders, giving homeowners a clear snapshot of exactly who came and went, along with greater control and peace of mind. Durin's focus is on delivering homeowners tangible improvements in home access technology, ensuring both enhanced security and practical usability."At Durin, we are tackling the often-overlooked challenges of modern home access," said Herman Yau, CEO and seasoned serial entrepreneur.“The introduction of PIN codes made access more convenient but also increased the potential for easier distribution of keys compared to physical ones, introducing a new security consideration for homeowners. By enabling multi-faceted access options, Durin not only takes convenience to the next level, but it also bolsters front door security with its ambient multi-factor verification capabilities. With the Door Manager, homeowners no longer have to choose between convenience or security-they can have both.”Unlike solutions that require completely replacing a smart lock to access the newest features, Durin's Door Manager makes it simple and affordable to embrace the latest innovations in smart home technology. By seamlessly integrating with their existing devices, even homeowners who are not ready to replace their smart locks can still be among the first to experience:-UWB-powered hands-free entry-Biometric face and voice verification-Enhanced activity logging and security insightsAs Frederik Delacourt, CTO of Durin and a lifelong smart home enthusiast, puts it, "Technology should adapt to the rhythms of real life. With Door Manager, we've unlocked something truly exciting: the ability to give any smart lock cutting-edge capabilities while keeping it affordable and effortless.”Durin invites CES attendees to stop by Eureka Park, Booth #60454, for an exclusive look at this game-changing technology to experience live demos, meet the team, and see firsthand how Durin Door Manager will redefine door management for homeowners everywhere.About DurinDurin is dedicated to crafting innovative, user-focused solutions that redefine smart home access. By blending cutting-edge technology with practical design, Durin brings secure, convenient, and intuitive access experiences to homeowners everywhere.

