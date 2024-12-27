Brazil’S Jobless Rate Hits All-Time Low

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – The unemployment rate in Brazil fell to 6.1% in the quarter ending in November, the lowest in the historical series of the Pnad Contínua survey, which began in the first quarter of 2012. According to the statistics agency IBGE , the rate represents 6.8 million people seeking employment in the country, the smallest contingent since the quarter ending in December 2014.

“The year 2024 is on track to set records in the expansion of the Brazilian market, driven by the growth of both formal and informal employment,” said Adriana Beringuy, coordinator of household surveys at IBGE.

In the quarter ending last November, there was a decrease of 0.5 percentage points compared to the previous three months, from June to August, when the unemployment rate was 6.6% in Brazil. In just one quarter, 510,000 people left unemployment in the country.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

