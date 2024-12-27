JKBOSE Release Annual Regular Date Sheet For 10Th, 12Th Standard In Soft Zones
Date
12/27/2024 7:06:59 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) Friday released the date sheet for annual regular examination of 10th to 12th standard in soft zones.
The examinations for both 10th and 12th standard will commence from Feb-15.
JKBOSE further said that the exams of 10th and 12th standard in soft zones will culminate on March-17 and March-19 respectively.
