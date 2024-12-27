The 100 Most Influential Africans Of 2024 Announced

(MENAFN- APO Group)
The London-based
New African
magazine ( ) today released its highly anticipated annual listing of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024.
The list celebrates the achievements and contributions of Africans from various fields and sectors who have made a positive impact on the continent and the world over the past year.
One of
New African's readers likened the Most Influential Africans feature to a
'large family get-together, where we come together at the end of the year and share their various achievements throughout the year.'
Anver Versi, Editor of
New
African
commented
"I had never thought of our 100 Most Influential Africans (MIA) feature in quite that way but now I think our friend has really nailed it and given it a special African flavour, the Ubuntu motto - I am because we are. We need this because I cannot recall the world being so polarised, so divided, so stone-faced in the face of terrible man-made atrocities."
Artificial Intelligence and Climate Change: Africa at the forefront
With Artificial Intelligence (AI) dominating the technology headlines this year, the Science and Academia section is replete with a number of African experts deeply involved in the subject.
While the technology can bring numerous opportunities to tackle some of the endemic issues, it is not without its pitfalls. Ethiopian-born,
Abeba Birhane , conducted research that revealed how large-scale image datasets commonly used to develop AI systems contained racist and misogynistic labels as well as offensive images. Also addressing the ethical concerns around AI and inherent biases in the algorithm are fellow experts
Rediet Abebe
and
Joy Buolamwini .
Climate Change remains a pressing issue, and Africa's leaders, from Public Office to Business to Civil Society are fully engaged in tackling this vital concern.
For example,
Senegalese Ibrahima Cheikh Diong
entered the list after taking on the role of executive director for the newly formed Fund for Responding to Loss and Damage, which will have a direct impact on how developing nations will be able to respond to the worst effect of the climate crisis.
Michael Kakande
was also nominated for being a fierce campaigner for climate justice and facilitating the participation of Africa's youth in the global conversation.
A defining year for Development Finance Institutions
This year was in many ways a defining year for Development Financial Institutions, exemplified by the sheer number of entries in the Business section of the list.
Dr Sidi Ould Tah
from the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa,
Samaila Zubairu
from the Africa Finance Corporation,
Thierno-Habib Hann
of Shelter Afrique,
Akinwumi Adesina
and
Hassatou Diop N'Sele
from the African Development Bank,
Prof Benedict Oramah
from the African Export-Import Bank,
Alain Ebobissé
from Africa50 and
Manuel Moses
from African Trade&Investment Development Insurance, all feature.
Olympic Glory: Celebrating Africa's sports heroes
In the year of the Paris Olympics, there is a special salute to the Olympic medallists in our sports category.
Letsile Tebogo , who stole the show at the 200m final to bring Botswana its first Gold medal;
Sifan Hassan , who became the first female athlete to win medals in the 5K, 10K and Marathon (Olympic Record) events in the same game; and also
Imane Khelif , who's gold medal was a victory not just in boxing but also racial prejudice.
The 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024
edition of
New African
offers an in-depth look at the lives and achievements of the extraordinary individuals shaping the African narrative on the continent and abroad. Their stories serve as a source of inspiration and a testament to the resilience and ingenuity of the African spirit.
See below the list in full or visit
The 100 Most Influential Africans 2024 List
Politics and Public Service
Bassirou Diomaye Faye
Kemi Badenoch
Muhammad Ali Pate
Claver Gatete
Ali Mohamed
King Mohamed VI
Ronald Lamola
Yemi Osinbajo
Nardos Bekele-Thomas
Ibrahima Cheikh Diong
Business
Robins Tchale-Watchou
Fatima Tambajang
Dr Sidi Ould Tah
Samaila Zubairu
Thierno-Habib Hann
Akinwumi Adesina
Tariye Gbadegesin
Adebayo Ogunlesi
Wale Tinubu
Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede
Prof Benedict Okey Oramah
Moulay Hafid Elalamy
Olugbenga Agboola
Alain Ebobissé
Tunde Olanrewaju
Nassef Sawiris
Aliko Dangote
Ismael Belkhayat
Hassatou Diop N'sele
Jeremy Awori
Manuel Moses
Hassanein Hiridjee
Rene Awambeng
Civil Society
Joseph Moses Oleshangay
Mohamed Adow
Michael Kakande
Ndidi Okonkwo Nwuneli
William Asiko
Eva Omaghomi
Nelson Amenya
Helmy Abouleish
Binaifer Nowrojee
Science&Academia
Elhadj As Sy
Chinasa T. Okolo
Tshilidzi Marwala
Prof Colleen Masimirembwa
Prof
Moses Obimbo Madadi
Rediet Abebe
Rachid Guerraoui
Abdoulaye Diabaté
Joy Buolamwini
Abeba Birhane
Opinion Shapers
Miatta Fahnbulleh
Olajide Olatunji
Carlos Lopes
Zain Verjee
John-Allan Namu
Vera Songwe
Nesrine Malik
Tayo Aina
Thebe Ikalafeng
Mavis Owusu-Gyamfi
Hannah Ryder
Ayman Mohyeldin
Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard
Creative
Zineb Sedira
Rita Mawuena Benissan
Iansmith Mwenda
Idris Elba
Ken Wakia
Adejoké Bakare
Ayra Starr
Selma Feriani
DJ Edu
Eugene Mbugua
Chigozie Obioma
Kamel Daoud
Tesfaye Urgessa
Mehdi Qotbi
DBN Gogo
Yinka Ilori Amina
Lola Shoneyin
Ekow Eshun
Zhong FeiFei
Mati Diop
Hassan Hajjaj
Koyo Kouoh
Mo Harawe
Victoria Kimani
Sports
Patrice Motsepe
Letsile Tebogo
Imane Khelif
Tunde Onakoya
Gelson Fernandes
Oumar 'Reug Reug' Kane
Biniam Girmay
Ademola Lookman
Ruth Chepng'etich
Omar Berrada
Sifan Hassan
About New African:
Published continuously since 1966, the English language monthly has consistently brought an African point of view to international news. It is the essential magazine for government officials, businessmen, professionals and Africa-watchers. New African is distributed in over 100 countries, and consulted whenever Africa is mentioned. The leading commentator on African affairs and Africa's best selling magazine.
The December / January 2025 issue of New African is one of the biggest of the year, most of it crammed with scintillating profiles and high-quality portraits of the best and brightest Africans of 2024. This issue will once again be a sure-fire source of animated discussion within Africa and abroad as readers discuss our choice of the 100 Most Influential Africans of 2024.
