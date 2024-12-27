Suzano Denies Rumors Of U.S. Cellulose Company Acquisition

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Suzano, a major player in the pulp and paper industry, has firmly rejected rumors about its potential of Clearwater Paper, a US-based cellulose company.



The Brazilian company addressed these speculations head-on after reports sparked interest in the alleged deal. The Securities and Exchange Commission of Brazil (CVM ) promptly requested clarification from Suzano.



The company's response came swiftly and decisively. Marcos Moreno Chagas Assumpção, Suzano's Executive Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations, stated unequivocally that no formal or informal agreements existed between the parties.



Suzano emphasized that no binding or non-binding documents had been signed. The company's management bodies had not made any decisions or deliberations regarding the rumored acquisition.



This clear statement aimed to dispel any lingering doubts about the company's intentions. The pulp giant also noted that its securities showed no unusual fluctuations following the circulation of the acquisition rumors.







This stability in stock performance suggested that investors remained unperturbed by the speculative news. CVM regulations require immediate disclosure of pending relevant information if it leaks or causes atypical market behavior.

Suzano's Response and Market Implications

Suzano's prompt response aligned with these transparency requirements, demonstrating its commitment to regulatory compliance and shareholder communication.



Despite the denial of acquisition plans, Suzano 's stock closed 1.14% higher at R$61.91. This uptick occurred alongside a modest 0.26% gain in the Ibovespa index, which reached 121,077 points.



The market's positive reaction hinted at investor confidence in Suzano's current strategy and performance. The episode highlighted the importance of clear communication in the face of market rumors.



Suzano's straightforward denial and transparent approach showcased its dedication to maintaining investor trust and market integrity. As the dust settles on this speculation, industry observers will likely continue to watch Suzano closely.



In short, the company's strong market position and potential for strategic moves keep it in the spotlight of the global pulp and paper sector.

