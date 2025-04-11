Canada Credit Agency Interested In Infrastructure Projects In Panama

403
(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Representatives of Canada's public export credit agency, Export Development Canada (EDC), expressed interest in participating in infrastructure projects in Panama, with the aim of strengthening bilateral relations and fostering the country's economic development. In this context, a Canadian delegation visited the headquarters of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, where it met with the Deputy Minister in charge of Multilateral Affairs and Cooperation, Rogelio García Boyd, and the Panama Ambassador to Canada, Patricia Atkinson. During the meeting, EDC representatives reaffirmed Canada's interest in establishing an alliance with Panama and contributing to the development of key projects in the infrastructure sector. In addition, the Canadian delegation held meetings with authorities from the Ministry of Public Works (MOP), the Ministry of Economy and Finance (MEF), the Panama Canal Authority (ACP) and the National Railway Secretariat, exploring opportunities for cooperation and financing in the development of strategic infrastructure for the country. The participation of EDC in Panama represents an opportunity to promote projects of great impact, facilitating access to financing and strengthening trade relations between the two nations.
