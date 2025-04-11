NC Moves SC Against Waqf Act

The party first announced its decision to challenge the Act, which it termed a constitutionally“alarming interference” in the religious affairs of the Muslim community, on Wednesday.

The same day, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah defended protests by NC MLAs in the legislative assembly against the Act, saying the law had hurt the sentiments of the majority of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

“On the directions of Party President Dr. Farooq Abdullah, and in the interest of the minorities of India, JKNC has challenged the Waqf Amendment Act in the Supreme Court. Our MLAs @arjunsinghraju, @AdvReyazkhan & Hilal Lone have filed a writ petition today seeking justice,” the NC said in a post on X on Friday.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill was passed by Parliament on April 4 after marathon debates in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

The discussion witnessed staunch objections from opposition parties, which termed the Bill“anti-Muslim” and“unconstitutional” while the government said the“historic reform” would benefit the minority community.

President Droupadi Murmu gave her assent to the Bill on April 5.

Several Muslim bodies and leaders of different opposition parties have challenged the constitutionality of the law in the Supreme Court, which is set to hear the case on April 16.

Jammu and Kashmir's opposition parties like PDP, People's Conference and Awami Ittehad Party have said it is a violation of freedom of religion as guaranteed by the Constitution.

PDP's Protest Blocked By Police

Police here on Friday prevented a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) march against the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, barricading the party office and restricting the protestors within the premises.

Led by party general secretary Khurshid Alam, scores of PDP workers had assembled at the party headquarters near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park here to protest against the passage of the act last week.

The PDP workers tried to march out of the party office and towards the city centre, but were met by a posse of police personnel who prevented them from moving out. Police had barricaded the gates which restricted the protestors on the premises.

The protestors carried placards with messages like“we reject the Waqf Bill” and“NC's (National Conference) silence is criminal”, and raised slogans for the repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Later, the protestors dispersed peacefully.

Speaking to reporters, Alam said they wanted to protest peacefully, but police prevented them.

“We wanted to protest against the Waqf bill. We understand that no section of the society accepts the bill. They way it was passed in parliament in the dead of the night, we reject that,” he said.

The PDP general secretary said while the BJP's approach towards Muslims of the country is condemnable,“the criminal silence of the NC on the issue is regretful”.

“We condemn the role of NC in the passing of the Act,” he said, adding the NC was“befooling” people.

