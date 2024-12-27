New Sushi And Sake Experience Spot Opened In Fujiyoshida, Yamanashi Japan On Tuesday, December 19

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Experience making "Koshu Sushi," a traditional sushi from Yamanashi, and enjoy pairing local dishes with premium sake from across Japan.

FUJIYOSHIDA, YAMANASHI, JAPAN, December 27, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- In December 2024, Sushi Experience YAKKO, a new sushi experience facility targeting foreign tourists, opened in Fujiyoshida City, Yamanashi Prefecture. Known for its historical townscape and stunning views of Mount Fuji, this new facility adds an exciting attraction to the area.

Sushi Experience YAKKO

■Store Features

Background

The owner, who is from Yamanashi Prefecture, realized the value of Japanese food culture through his experience overseas and decided to open a Koshu Sushi experience facility for foreign tourists visiting Japan in order to spread the goodness of Japanese food culture that they do not realize simply by eating it. Fuji and Lake Kawaguchi, as well as the charms of local history, culture, and food through the experience, our goal is for tourists to discover new values of Japan.

Features

- Unique "Koshu Sushi" experience

Visitors can experience Koshu Sushi, a unique style of sushi unique to Yamanashi. Koshu-sushi is a style of nigirizushi with sweet soy sauce sauce on all ingredients, a culture that has taken root only in Yamanashi Prefecture, which has no ocean. Participants can enjoy a full-course experience that includes an explanation of the history of Koshu sushi, sushi making, and sake tasting.

- Sake pairings with local cuisine can also be enjoyed.

The restaurant is equipped with a special refrigerated cellar of local sake from various regions of Japan, and will also offer a sake pairing experience that goes perfectly with local cuisine. The simultaneous experience of Japanese sake, which has been recognized around the world through its registration as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage, and local Japanese cuisine will be very attractive content for foreign visitors.

- Located within walking distance from famous sightseeing spots

Fuji, cherry blossoms, and the five-story pagoda can be seen at the same time. The location is an 8-minute walk from Shimoyoshida Station, the nearest station to Niikurayama Sengen Park, a famous tourist spot. A private parking lot is also available for those coming by car.

- Activities that can be enjoyed even on rainy days

No need to worry about inclement weather since the activities are held indoors. Fuji is canceled due to sudden bad weather, you can enjoy a 30-minute to 1-hour tour on the same day, which can be a great alternative to sightseeing.



Tatsuya Tojo

Sushi Experience YAKKO

