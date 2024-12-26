War Claims Lives Of 143 Ukrainian Artists, 94 Media Workers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The ongoing war has tragically taken the lives of 143 Ukrainian artists and 94 workers, according to the of Culture and Strategic Communications of Ukraine.

"The war has claimed the lives of 143 Ukrainian artists and 94 media workers. These figures not only reflect the scale of the losses but also serve as a poignant reminder of the tragic chapters in our history. Just as the Stalinist decimated a generation of Ukrainian artists in the 1920s and early 1930s, Russia today is systematically targeting Ukraine's cultural elite," Ukrinform quoted the ministry's press service as saying.

The ministry drew parallels to the "Executed Renaissance," a literary and artistic generation silenced during Stalinist purges, whose contributions enriched literature, painting, music, and theater.

Ukrainian poet and prose writer Bezpaltsev killed on front lines

"These artists were the pride of our nation. Today, we are again losing not just talented Ukrainians, but parts of our soul, as each artist represents a unique personality who contributed to the richness of Ukrainian culture," the statement said.

The ministry also highlighted Russia's systematic crimes against journalists and the media, which it said pose a grave threat to freedom of speech, information security, and democratic values.

"Journalists currently working in Ukraine operate under conditions of immense risk, producing crucial news, investigations, and reports. They document the events of the war to ensure that Ukraine and the world receive reliable information. Media workers work tirelessly, 24/7, to collect irrefutable evidence of the occupiers' crimes while showcasing the resilience, bravery, and heroism of our defenders," the ministry said.

The report also noted that the war had claimed the lives of seven foreign journalists who were covering the conflict and bringing its reality to the world.