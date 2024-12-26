Narconon Arrowhead's Pledge To Tackle Drug Addiction This Holiday Season

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Narconon Event Attendees

Bobby Newman Delivering Drug Education

Prominent center celebrates the holidays by providing a drug-free future for those suffering from addiction and their families

- Tom WidmanCANADIAN, OK, UNITED STATES, December 26, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- that the Centers for Control(CDC) found that drug-and alcohol-related deaths spike in December and January, a coalition of concerned residents and Narconon program graduates have mobilized to save lives with effective drug prevention. They launched their holiday season initiative December 7 at a gathering at the Narconon Arrowhead Drug & Alcohol Rehabilitation Center in Southeast Oklahoma.The Narconon (meaning "no narcotics") program not only addresses the debilitating effects of drug abuse on the mind and body, but also resolves why a person turns to drugs in the first place. The Narconon program , based on the research and discoveries of author and humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard, began in 1966. It constitutes a worldwide network of dozens of residential rehab centers.Dozens of graduates reunited at the center to launch this campaign. Each of them shares the conviction that the Narconon program saved their life. Their visit to Narconon Arrowhead was a homecoming, they said, because it was here that they ended their addiction. Since taking part in the program they have been sober and drug-free-in some cases, more than 30 years.Michael Regan, who graduated from the program in 2010, said: "I have been drug-free for 14 years thanks to this program and I have never looked back for a moment. This program saved my life. Today I have a successful business and I am achieving my goals being drug-free and productive."Tom Widman, a 25-year graduate of the program and executive at the center, spoke of the urgency of reaching those addicted before it is too late. "The uniqueness of the Narconon program is that we treat the whole individual without using substitute drugs," he said. "We believe that a person is not an addict for life. Narconon addresses the cravings , depression and guilt that an addict feels and puts him back in control of his own life."Bobby Newman, also a Narconon graduate, went on to become a successful drug prevention educator and interventionist. He delivered a talk about drugs and how they affect a person's body and mind. Through interactive demonstrations, attendees learned facts about various drugs and how they deaden a person's awareness and perceptions.Guests were then introduced to the Narconon drug information booklets , which cover a broad array of commonly abused drugs. They include the signs and symptoms of abuse of each drug, as well as what one can do to help someone curb their use of these toxic substances. The educational booklets are provided free of charge as a public service by Narconon Arrowhead, whose staff and volunteers have lectured to tens of thousands in schools in and around Oklahoma over the past 25 years.

