Yemen Airstrikes: Israel Responds To Houthi Missile Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Israel launched a series of against Houthi targets in Yemen on December 26, 2024, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing regional conflict.



The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) targeted strategic locations, including Sana'a International Airport and Al-Dailami military base. They also struck power stations in Hodeida and near Sana'a.



The came in response to recent Houthi missile launches towards Israel, including one that 16 people in Tel Aviv on December 16. IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi warned of potential increases in the pace and intensity of strikes.



Houthi-run media reported at least nine casualties from the attacks. The strikes caused significant damage to infrastructure, including the destruction of Sana'a airport's control tower. Operations at targeted ports along Yemen's western coast were also disrupted.



The conflict between Israel and the Houthis has intensified since October 2023, with the Iran-backed group launching hundreds of missiles and drones towards Israel and disrupting shipping in the Red Sea.



This escalation has raised concerns about regional stability and potential impacts on global oil prices and supply chains. International reactions have been swift, with Iran condemning the attacks.



The United States has supported efforts to designate the Houthis as a terrorist organization. The UN Security Council is scheduled to discuss the situation on December 30, 2024.



As tensions continue to rise, the potential for a wider regional conflict looms large. This underscores the complex geopolitical dynamics at play in the Middle East.

