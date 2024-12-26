Samay Finally Wears Spinny's T-Shirt For A Free Car

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Gurugram, 26 December 2024: Spinny, India's go-to for used cars, is back at it again-this time teaming up with comedian Samay Raina for a fresh dose of laughs in its Sweet December campaign. The takes their playful camaraderie from India's Got Latent to the next level, serving up humor with a side of excitement!



In his latest video, Samay turns a cab booking mishap into laughs as our trusty representative, Balraj Singh, offers a surprising solution: "Why not skip the hassle and get a 'brand-new' second-hand car... for free?" The catch? Samay has to wear the Spinny shirt to claim his free car-a request he once turned down during the India's Got Latent show. This time, he did!



In a recent live stream, Samay shared his thoughts about buying a second-hand car, saying that when he does, it'll definitely be from Spinny-maybe an Innova.



This campaign continues to engage Spinny's audience, offering three lucky winners a chance to receive a car for free. In addition to the free cars, winners will have the opportunity to meet cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at an exclusive Spinny shoot.





About Spinny:



Founded in 2015, Spinny is a used car retailing platform that aims to bring about transparency and convenience in the car buying and selling process in India. Spinny operates across the entire value chain of used cars, embedding superior technology and processes to deliver a premium experience to customers. As a testimony of Spinny's commitment to transparency and quality, every car on the Spinny platform comes with a 200-point inspection checklist, a 5-day no-questions-asked money-back guarantee and a 1-year after-sales warranty. Spinny has 40 car hubs and is operational in 22 cities, including Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, Jaipur, Chandigarh, and Indore, among others. Last year, Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar partnered with Spinny as a strategic investor and a lead brand ambassador.

