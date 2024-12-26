Samay finally wears Spinny’s T-shirt for a free car
Date
12/26/2024 8:00:07 AM
(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Gurugram, 26 December 2024: Spinny, India’s go-to for used cars, is back at it again—this time teaming up with comedian Samay Raina for a fresh dose of laughs in its Sweet December campaign. The video takes their playful camaraderie from India’s Got Latent to the next level, serving up humor with a side of excitement!
In his latest video, Samay turns a cab booking mishap into laughs as our trusty representative, Balraj Singh, offers a surprising solution: “Why not skip the hassle and get a ‘brand-new’ second-hand car... for free?” The catch? Samay has to wear the Spinny shirt to claim his free car—a request he once turned down during the India’s Got Latent show. This time, he did!
Instagram Link:
In a recent live stream, Samay shared his thoughts about buying a second-hand car, saying that when he does, it’ll definitely be from Spinny—maybe an Innova.
This campaign continues to engage Spinny’s audience, offering three lucky winners a chance to receive a car for free. In addition to the free cars, winners will have the opportunity to meet cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at an exclusive Spinny shoot.
MENAFN26122024005232011781ID1109032207
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.