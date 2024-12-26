Samay finally wears Spinny’s T-shirt for a free car

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Gurugram, 26 December 2024: Spinny, India’s go-to for used cars, is back at it again—this time teaming up with comedian Samay Raina for a fresh dose of laughs in its Sweet December campaign. The takes their playful camaraderie from India’s Got Latent to the next level, serving up humor with a side of excitement!

In his latest video, Samay turns a cab booking mishap into laughs as our trusty representative, Balraj Singh, offers a surprising solution: “Why not skip the hassle and get a ‘brand-new’ second-hand car... for free?” The catch? Samay has to wear the Spinny shirt to claim his free car—a request he once turned down during the India’s Got Latent show. This time, he did!



Instagram Link:



In a recent live stream, Samay shared his thoughts about buying a second-hand car, saying that when he does, it’ll definitely be from Spinny—maybe an Innova.

This campaign continues to engage Spinny’s audience, offering three lucky winners a chance to receive a car for free. In addition to the free cars, winners will have the opportunity to meet cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar at an exclusive Spinny shoot.





MENAFN26122024005232011781ID1109032207