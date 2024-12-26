GCC Committed To Support Syria's Independence, Sovereignty

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- President of the current session of the GCC Ministerial Council and Kuwaiti of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed the Gulf countries unified stance on Syria's independence and sovereignty, refusing any form of foreign interference.

In his speech at the council's 46th extraordinary meeting on the situation in Lebanon and Syria in Kuwait on Thursday, Al-Yahya called on all factions to resume the process to achieve peace and stability for the Syrian people.

He affirmed the GCC's full support for the UNSC number 2254 and the efforts of the UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen. He also underlined the need to protect refugees and displaced Syrians and allow their safe return to their homes.

The Middle East region is witnessing rapidly growing challenges and crises nowadays, said Al-Yahya, noting that this requires extra joint work and cooperation to achieve peace in Syria and Lebanon, which will in return positively affect the security and stability in other Arab states.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, the GCC had continuously supported the Syrian people, hosting donors conferences to aid them, the minister said.

In this context, he noted that Kuwait had hosted three donors conferences for Syrians in 2013, 2014 and 2015, while the country also co-chaired the donors conferences in London in 2016 and Brussels in 2017.

As for the situation in Lebanon, Al-Yahya said that the GCC is closely monitoring the conditions in the country, expressing deep concern over the recent developments. He reaffirmed the Gulf's full support to Lebanon's sovereignty, calling for commitment to UN resolution number 1701. Moreover, the minister expressed optimism on the upcoming presidential elections on January 9 in Lebanon, hoping it would be an opportunity to bring back stability to the country.

Meanwhile, Al-Yahya expressed deep concern over the continuous Israeli occupation attacks on Syria, Lebanon and Palestine, a clear violation of the international law and human rights.

The minister reaffirmed the Gulf's commitment to support the Palestinian cause and the rights of Palestinians to have an independent state with Jerusalem as the capital.

He renewed the call for the international community to end the Israeli occupation attacks on Palestinians, and allow the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza. (end)

