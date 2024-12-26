The BIBF Hosts 3rd Islamic Finance Advisory Committee Meeting

(MENAFN- BIBF Leading Excellence ) Manama, Bahrain, 25th December 2024: The BIBF’s Islamic Finance Centre successfully convened the 3rd Islamic Finance Advisory Committee (IFAC) meeting, chaired by the esteemed Mr. Adnan Yousif, Board Member of the BIBF. The event brought together senior representatives from banks and financial institutions in Bahrain and beyond, fostering an environment for meaningful discussions on the latest advancements in Islamic Finance and Shariah compliance.

During the meeting, the Islamic Finance Centre presented an overview of its achievements for the year 2024. These included several strategic initiatives and impactful projects that underscored the BIBF’s commitment to advancing Islamic Finance education and innovation. The Centre also shared its ambitious plans and initiatives for 2025, aimed at furthering its mission to support the industry’s growth locally and internationally.

Mr. Adnan Yousif, Chairperson of the IFAC and Board Member of the BIBF, commended the Centre’s efforts, stating:

"The BIBF’s Islamic Finance Centre continues to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Islamic Finance. By fostering dialogue and collaboration among industry leaders, we are collectively addressing challenges and exploring opportunities that will further enhance the sector’s global competitiveness."

Bahrain has long been recognised as a global hub for Islamic Finance, supported by its robust regulatory framework and a strong ecosystem of Shariah-compliant financial institutions. The Kingdom’s strategic initiatives have contributed to its position as a leader in Islamic banking, sukuk issuance, and Takaful. With over 40 years of experience in the field, Bahrain has cultivated a thriving environment for innovation in Islamic Finance, supported by organisations such as the BIBF that provide world-class training and research to develop industry talent.

The Islamic Finance Centre at the BIBF is committed to upholding this legacy by equipping professionals with the skills and knowledge required to address the dynamic needs of the sector. The 3rd IFAC meeting served as a platform for industry leaders to exchange insights, share best practices, and provide valuable guidance to enhance the quality and relevance of Islamic Finance offerings at the BIBF.





