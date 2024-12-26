Kuwait Volutneers In Khaleeji Zain 26 Give Bright Picture On People's Unity

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) News report by Abdullah Al-Mesri

KUWAIT, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's youth and volunteers, providing aid in different sectors for organizers of the Arabian Gulf Cup (Khaleeji Zain 26), held in Kuwait, are presenting a bright picture of the unity of Kuwaitis.

Prior to the tournament's kickoff on December 21, the Public Authority for started receiving volunteers to help organize the event, currently totalling about 4,400 males and females who work together to present the event in the brightest of pictures, that reflects Kuwait's efforts to create a successful Gulf football competition.

The Kuwaiti youth started with organizing car movement in the stadiums' parking, audience entry to the event's opening ceremony and matches, as well as delivering snacks and drinks to the audience during the matches.

In this context, head of Khaleeji Zain 26 volunteers committee Abdullah Al-Adwani said in a press statement on Thursday that the committee aims to provide the audience with a spectacular experience during the tournament.

The volunteering youth had gone under field training on how to deal with large numbers of audience in the stadiums prior to the event, under the supervision of international companies, he added.

On his part, the organizer of volutary work at Jaber Al-Ahmad International Stadium Omar Al-Mutairi told KUNA on Thursday that the volutneers are facilitating the entry to and exit from the stadiums.

He pointed out that the team did not face any trouble so far during the process, adding that the audience were highly cooperative during the event.

Meanwhile, a guide at the gates area Ghanim Al-Anezi said that the volunteers are present at every gate and level of the stadium, making audience movement easy.

Moreover, Civil Defense volunteer Sameera Al-Shammari said that hers and her colleagues role is to deal with any emergency evacuation situation.

The authority received voluntary requests application through the government application "Sahel", as the volunteers were accepted after going through interviews. These youth play a big role in creating a successful sports event and ensure a beautiful and safe experience for Kuwait's guests, and citizens and residents alike. (end)

