Content Creators Living Abroad, A Boost To Their Creativity

(MENAFN- Costa Rica News) Over the past 15 years, the expansion of social networks has given rise to numerous new professions, especially that of content creators. These creators are a constant presence on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. Many have professionalized their content creation, becoming influencers for high-profile brands or sharing their expertise. Others take up content creation as a hobby, driven by passion and inspiration from their daily experiences. This activity continues to attract growing interest around the world.

For many expats, creating content is not just about potential earnings or social prestige, although these factors are undoubtedly attractive. Watching major influencers at events like the Met Gala or the Cannes Film Festival, it's clear that the lifestyle can be glamorous, with travel, fine dining and participation in high-profile social events. This glamour often drives people to pursue content creation.

However, passion and a genuine desire to connect with an authentic community also motivate many creators. Take, for example, Aurélie and Fabien, both expats who have cultivated significant followings thanks to their dedication to sharing their experiences. Aurélie, who lives in Bali, manages a blog and Instagram account called Lili Foodies Travel. She shares travel photos, destination tips and culinary recipes, engaging more than 16,000 followers. Fabien, who has lived in Rome for eight years, uses his Roma Secondo Me platform to offer tips about the city, from places to eat to cultural insights, to his 21,000 Instagram followers. You'll also find the testimonial of Areina, an American who has lived abroad for several years, especially in Nigeria and Dubai. She created The Vegan Foode and currently has more than 80,000 followers on TikTok.

Aurélie emphasizes that her motivation is not monetary gain or fame, but the joy of exchanging ideas and experiences with others:“What I love most about creating content is not what attracts people now: money and popularity. For me, it's really about sharing and interacting with people, exchanging content, experiences and amazing moments.”

Fabien notes that content creation is not his primary profession and that he rarely collaborates with brands. He values the ability to share his passion for Rome and its culture,“I realized that there was no platform for French speakers when I arrived in Rome. That's when I decided to create my account to provide practical and entertaining tips about the city. During the confinements for COVID-19 , I expanded my photography skills and created diverse content. What I really enjoy is the versatility of content creation, meeting new people and integrating into the local community. For me, it's all about sharing and creativity.”

Areina, another expat who went from working in the entertainment industry to creating content, enjoys showing the world her unique perspective, especially her vegan lifestyle abroad,“TikTok and Pandemic gave me the time to be creative and express more of my personality on camera. I like to show my followers that living abroad as a vegan is easy and affordable. It's rewarding when people recognize me or visit places I recommend; it reaffirms my decision.”

These stories highlight that while the lure of a glamorous lifestyle initially attracts some to content creation, the deeper satisfaction often comes from the connections formed and the joy of sharing personal passions and experiences.

Creating content may seem simple: just post articles, photos and videos intermittently. However, the reality involves complex strategies for engaging followers and navigating the constantly evolving algorithms of platforms. Aurélie, an experienced content creator, illustrates the challenge:“Before, posting every two or three days kept Instagram's algorithm engaged, but now that's no longer enough to maintain visibility.” She also points to the decline in gift-based collaborations, especially in regions like Bali, forcing her to focus on creating digital content without direct compensation from brands.

For many content creators, maintaining a rigorous posting schedule is crucial. In the past, Fabien adhered to a strict schedule, posting every three days using the Preview app to ensure a consistent feed. However, he found that this regimented approach detracted from his enjoyment of creating.“I imposed so many rules on myself that I stopped enjoying it. Now, I focus on what I like, posting spontaneously. If my community likes it, great; if not, that's fine too. The most important thing is that I'm in the right mindset,” she explains.

Aurélie takes a more fluid approach because of her travel-focused content.“My creation process is pretty unstructured. I capture photos and videos during my travels and post them soon after. There is little planning, except when I collaborate with brands. My goal is to post every two to three days to engage Instagram's algorithm, but even that is becoming ineffective,” she shares, highlighting the challenges of staying relevant on platforms like Instagram.

Areina operates with a more structured approach, maintaining a content creation schedule and possessing a strong editing skill.“Currently, my content revolves around lifestyle elements. I simply turn on the camera and capture various aspects of my life or create humorous videos based on my mood. I am considering a more organized approach for next year to enhance the impact of my brand,” she says.

Entering the world of influencing and content creation can be intimidating, especially from abroad. How does one begin their social media journey living abroad?

Areina suggests capturing everything. What might seem like a typical day to you could be seen as an exciting adventure by someone who dreams of living abroad and exploring new cultures. She emphasizes the importance of filming everyday moments that show life in a new country.

Aurélie recommends patience, endurance and passion. She advises newcomers not to pursue content creation just for financial gain, but to focus on the joy and satisfaction that comes from sharing their experiences in an authentic way.

Fabien reflects on the technological advances since he started in 2017. Back then, he started with just a phone and a basic microphone , not using a traditional camera.“Now, we are fortunate to have access to high-quality, affordable equipment, which makes it possible to produce awesome content,” he says. He emphasizes starting with essential tools: a good smartphone, a lavalier microphone and editing software available right on your device. He encourages those who are hesitant to get started not to fear the process, as the rewards of creating content can be meaningful and joyful.-

At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel @resonanceCR