Türkiye’s Bitcoin regulations enhance trust for 2025

(MENAFN) Türkiye’s regulations have brought a sense of optimism to investors, with the cryptocurrency ecosystem becoming increasingly reliable due to changes implemented this year. The market, especially Bitcoin, had a significant year, achieving a record by surpassing the USD100,000 mark. Last year, Türkiye laid the foundation for its first legal framework for the cryptocurrency sector, which sparked growing interest in digital currencies.



Salim Karaman, the CEO of the Turkish crypto exchange platform BtcTurk, told Anadolu that the approval of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in the US was a landmark event for the industry. This move encouraged many investors who were previously hesitant to enter the market. However, Karaman noted that Türkiye’s crypto regulations are still in their early stages and that secondary regulations are still being developed. Despite this, the approach taken by Turkish lawmakers has drawn significant attention from investors.



Karaman also pointed out that the spread of tokenization projects across various sectors has accelerated the digitalization of the cryptocurrency industry. He expressed hope that as regulations continue to strengthen, user confidence will grow, leading to a healthier and more competitive environment for digital currencies.



Kutluhan Akcin, the country manager for cryptocurrency exchange Bybit in Türkiye, shared that Bitcoin’s record-breaking performance and the rising interest from Turkish investors have kept the local crypto market vibrant this year. With the uncertainties surrounding the legal framework beginning to clear, Türkiye is creating a safer environment for both individual and institutional investors in the cryptocurrency market.

MENAFN26122024000045015839ID1109031467