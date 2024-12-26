Masdar Amplifies Renewable Energy Investments Across Europe

( MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Abu Dhabi's company, Masdar, is significantly expanding its presence in Europe through a series of strategic acquisitions and partnerships aimed at bolstering its renewable energy portfolio. These initiatives align with Masdar's ambitious goal to achieve 100 gigawatts (GW) of renewable energy capacity globally by 2030. In a notable transaction, Masdar has agreed to acquire Spanish renewables group Saeta Yield from Brookfield for approximately $1.4 billion. [...]">

