Who Are The Hardest People To Shop For During The Holidays?

(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)

By Livy Beaner // SWNS

NEWS COPY W/ + INFOGRAPHIC

Americans will spend an average of nine hours trying to pick the perfect gift for the most difficult person to shop for on their list, new research suggests.

According to a survey of 2,000 Americans who celebrate the winter holidays, partners and spouses (21%) were found to be the hardest to get gifts for. That was followed by children (14%), their mom (13%), and even themselves (13%) as the hardest person to impress.

From kids (3.7 each) to partners (2.7) and pets (1.7), along with in-laws (1) and more, the average American plans to give 16 presents throughout the holiday season, though 80% said the current state of the economy is having an impact on how much they'll spend this year.

When it comes time to purchase gifts, one in five (22%) people will wait until Thanksgiving has passed before they start shopping, while 12% will wait until the week before or even the week of their gift exchange.





Interestingly, when it comes to planning gifts, 29% want their gift to be a surprise for the recipient, whereas another 29% will simply ask someone what they want and buy it for them. A little more than one in 10 (14%) even set a gift-giving price limit.

Conducted by Talker Research on behalf of Minted , results revealed that gift-shopping woes account for many of Americans'“holiday headaches” this year.

These include budgeting for gifts (31%), finding the perfect one for someone special (26%), keeping presents a secret (16%) and even finding time to wrap them (17%).

The average American experiences a total of 16 different“headaches,” or specific holiday challenges, during the festive season.

Beyond shopping, additional common headaches also include untangling string lights and getting them in working order(14%), navigating family dynamics (15%) and getting through their holiday to-do list (20%).

This may, in part, be due to the fact that Americans have an average of 14 different tasks that need to be completed before the holiday has officially arrived. Americans start their preparation about five weeks in advance and will dedicate five hours each of those weeks to getting everything ready: totaling over a full day, or 25 hours.

“Delivering your presents in a festive gift wrap helps spread even more cheer. Chic elements like artist-designed illustration and foil accents add an elevated touch,” said Marissa Cedarleaf, Minted GM of Holiday.“Half of Americans (50%) say that the perception of the gift can be impacted by the presentation. So, why not add accessories to keep their spirits high? Ribbons, bows, tags and more help to add a personal touch for everyone on your list.”

With so much to do and so little time, the survey asked respondents what“holiday role” they play and most identify with when it comes to bringing the holiday season to life.

Nearly one in five (17%) assume the role of“the shopper,” searching stores for the best presents, decor and more, while 14% find themselves to be“the traditionalists,” who love sending holiday cards, singing carols and baking cookies.

Others consider themselves to be“the decorator,” (13%) who goes all out with seasonal decor and will prioritize ambiance or“the cleaner," (13%) who collects the wrapping paper after gifts are opened and cleans up after meals.

One in 10 respondents identify as“the planner,” or the one who is making lists, checking them twice and ensuring all deadlines are met, while 4% claim the role of the“chaos coordinator,” the life of the party and are likely to forget something important.

Regardless of what role they assume, spending time with family and friends (31%), enjoying food (24%) and decorating their home (14%) are some of Americans' favorite parts of the holiday season. One in five (22%) respondents said giving gifts was one of their favorite parts of the holiday season, while only 8% said they preferred receiving gifts.

Another time-honored tradition is sending holiday cards to loved ones. Results found that two-thirds of Americans prioritize getting the details of their holiday cards just right.

“No matter your role during the holiday season, we know that Americans just want to connect with friends and family,” said Cedarleaf.“Whether you are sending holiday cards, hosting a holiday party, or wrapping gifts, what matters for most is spreading cheer to loved ones near and far.

Survey methodology:

Talker Research surveyed 2,000 Americans who celebrate the winter holidays; the survey was commissioned by Minted and administered and conducted online by Talker Research between Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2024.

We are sourcing from a non-probability frame and the two main sources we use are:



Traditional online access panels - where respondents opt-in to take part in online market research for an incentive Programmatic - where respondents are online and are given the option to take part in a survey to receive a virtual incentive usually related to the online activity they are engaging in

Those who did not fit the specified sample were terminated from the survey. As the survey is fielded, dynamic online sampling is used, adjusting targeting to achieve the quotas specified as part of the sampling plan.

Regardless of which sources a respondent came from, they were directed to an Online Survey, where the survey was conducted in English; a link to the questionnaire can be shared upon request. Respondents were awarded points for completing the survey. These points have a small cash-equivalent monetary value.

Cells are only reported on for analysis if they have a minimum of 80 respondents, and statistical significance is calculated at the 95% level. Data is not weighted, but quotas and other parameters are put in place to reach the desired sample.

Interviews are excluded from the final analysis if they failed quality-checking measures. This includes:



Speeders: Respondents who complete the survey in a time that is quicker than one-third of the median length of interview are disqualified as speeders

Open ends: All verbatim responses (full open-ended questions as well as other please specify options) are checked for inappropriate or irrelevant text

Bots: Captcha is enabled on surveys, which allows the research team to identify and disqualify bots Duplicates: Survey software has“deduping” based on digital fingerprinting, which ensures nobody is allowed to take the survey more than once

It is worth noting that this survey was only available to individuals with internet access, and the results may not be generalizable to those without internet access.