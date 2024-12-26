Mofa Summons Pakistan Envoy Over Airstrikes

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): The of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has summoned Pakistan's chargé d'affaires in Kabul over in the Barmal district of southeastern Paktika province.

In reaction to the attack, MoFA summoned Abdul Rahman Nizamani, Pakistan's chargé d'affaires, and handed him a“firm protest note”.

In a statement, the ministry said:“This action is an attempt to undermine relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan.” It called the strikes a breach of Afghanistan's sovereignty.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, with a history of resistance against great powers, will not tolerate any violation of its airspace and stands ready to defend the country with a firm resolve,” MoFA added.

The statement, calling the protection of Afghanistan's territorial integrity a red line for the Islamic Emirate, warned such irresponsible actions would lead to serious consequences.

Meanwhile, several Afghan politicians denounced the Pakistani raids as an act against Afghanistan's sovereignty and national and international laws.

Earlier, Ministry of Defence spokesman Inayatullah Khawarazmi told Pajhwok Afghan News Pakistani forces carried out the airstrikes on Tuesday evening.

He alleged civilians, including women and children, most of whom were Waziristani migrants, were targeted.

“Pakistan must understand such arbitrary, unilateral and aggressive actions will resolve nothing,” he emphasised.

In a post on X, IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said:“Four locations in Barmal district were struck. Civilian homes were destroyed and 46 people martyred - most of them children and women. Six others were injured.”

