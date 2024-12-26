Grand Peace Jirga Negotiations Conclude In Kurram: Agreement Expected

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Grand Peace Jirga in Kurram district has concluded negotiations with all parties involved in the ongoing conflict. According to sources, the groundwork for a written peace agreement has been laid, and the final decision will be announced today at a grand jirga in Kohat.

Meanwhile, protests in Parachinar against road blockades, food shortages, and alleged lack of medical care have entered their seventh day. Protesters, including children, adults, and elders, continue their sit-ins despite the severe cold. The main Tall-Parachinar highway has remained closed for 78 days, affecting over 100 villages in the district.

Upper Kurram Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzammil Hussain recently claimed that over 100 children have died due to lack of medical care, while additional fatalities have occurred among adults.

Addressing protesters at the sit-in on Main Kutchery Road in front of the Press Club in Parachinar, Tehsil Chairman Agha Muzammil Hussain expressed frustration over the ongoing road closures. He stated, "Parachinar is under siege; we can neither go to Pakistan nor Afghanistan. No one seems to realize the severe hardships faced by millions of lives here. If someone attempts to travel out of necessity, they are killed. We have yet to bury two of our people who were killed while traveling in protest."

Agha Muzammil reiterated that their protest will continue until the issue is resolved. "A grand jirga from the government has arrived, and we are in talks with them. Our primary demand remains that the roads must be opened and made safe for travel. If Parachinar's roads are not opened, we will not remain silent, and protests will erupt across the entire country. We have informed the government that if Parachinar's roads are not reopened within the next 72 hours, we will shut down highways, motorways, airports, and train tracks across Pakistan."

He further emphasized the nationwide solidarity for Parachinar, stating,“Peaceful protests are already being held in various parts of the country to show support for the people of Parachinar. Our message is clear: if Parachinar's roads are not opened, Pakistan's roads will also be blocked.”

Nationwide Protests Spread

Demonstrations have also erupted in Islamabad, Karachi, and Lahore, demanding immediate action to address food and medicine shortages in Parachinar. In Karachi, the sit-in at Numaish Chowrangi has disrupted traffic. Protesters have called for urgent measures to end the crisis.

ETEA Test Postponed Due to Unrest in Kurram

The Peshawar High Court has postponed the ETEA test in Kurram, originally scheduled for today, due to the ongoing unrest in the district. The test, intended for scholarships for former FATA and Balochistan students, was halted following a petition by Kurram students.

The court directed the Higher Education Commission (HEC) to appear at the next hearing, scheduled for December 31, and issued notices to ETEA to submit their response.

Current Situation in Kurram

Reports of over 100 child fatalities in Parachinar due to lack of medicine have circulated on social media. However, Barrister Saif, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Advisor on Information, dismissed these claims as fabricated. He assured that life-saving medicines and basic supplies are being airlifted daily to the area under the Chief Minister's directives.

Background of the Crisis

The crisis in Kurram began on October 12 when a convoy traveling from Teri Mangal to Peshawar was attacked in Upper Kurram's Kanj Alizai area. The resulting clash left over 15 people dead, including four attackers.

Tensions escalated further on November 21 when unidentified gunmen ambushed a convoy traveling from Peshawar to Parachinar in Lower Kurram's Uchit area, resulting in over 40 fatalities. Retaliatory attacks from Upper Kurram armed groups targeted Lower Kurram's Bagan area, leaving over 30 dead, destroying more than 350 shops, and burning over 200 homes. Among the casualties was the well-known former District Health Officer, Dr. Talha Muhammad.