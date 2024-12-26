Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Five Journalists In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RAMALLAH, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Five journalists were killed Thursday morning by an Israeli in a targeted attack on Al-Quds Today TV's broadcast vehicle in central Gaza.

Gaza's office identified the five martyrs as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Ayman Al-Jadi, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammad Al-Ladah and Fadi Hassouna, all were journalists and photographers for Al-Quds Today TV.

In a press statement, the office said the Israeli occupation targeted the broadcast vehicle and that the five were killed while performing their journalistic duty at Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.

The number of martyred journalists has reached 201 since the start of the genocide against Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli occupation. (end)

nq









MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109030884