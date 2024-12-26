Israeli Occupation Airstrike Kills Five Journalists In Gaza
Date
12/26/2024 3:04:49 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
RAMALLAH, Dec 26 (KUNA) -- Five journalists were killed Thursday morning by an Israeli Occupation airstrike in a targeted attack on Al-Quds Today TV's broadcast vehicle in central Gaza.
Gaza's government media office identified the five martyrs as Faisal Abu Al-Qumsan, Ayman Al-Jadi, Ibrahim Al-Sheikh Ali, Mohammad Al-Ladah and Fadi Hassouna, all were journalists and photographers for Al-Quds Today TV.
In a press statement, the office said the Israeli occupation targeted the broadcast vehicle and that the five were killed while performing their journalistic duty at Al-Nuseirat refugee camp.
The number of martyred journalists has reached 201 since the start of the genocide against Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli occupation. (end)
nq
MENAFN26122024000071011013ID1109030884
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.