Czech firm Škoda JS delivers eight new drives for two VVER-440 reactors before Christmas

(MENAFN) The Czech firm, Škoda JS, which is part of ČEZ Group, has handed over eight new drives for reactors at Rivne Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). The relevant statement was stated by Novinky.cz, an Ukrinform newspaperman stated.



The driving European firm finished delivery before Christmas, having delivered eight new drives for two VVER-440 reactors.



“Due to repeated Russian on energy infrastructure, we are only informing about the order now that we have unloaded the last cargo at the destination,” Karel Samec, the deputy for the Plzeň-based engineering firm, stated.



In his words, the devices secure stable reactor operation and enable its regulation, which will assist offer a stable supply of power in the conflict-torn nation.



ÚJV Řež, which is part of ČEZ Group, has currently made and supplied an unusual cable to strengthen the reactor’s protective construction. It weighs 13 tonnes and measures 173 meters.



