Deputy Chief-Of-Staff, Assistant FM Discuss Mutual Issues
12/25/2024 10:04:39 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Kuwait, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Army's Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met at his office with Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah.
Issues of common concern, particularly regarding the active role of women in the Ministry of Defense; both in military and civilian sectors, were discussed.
The Kuwaiti army General Staff, in a press release on Wednesday, said that both sides discussed ways to enhance the role of women by creating a supportive and motivational environment that provides access to job opportunities, which in part, strengthens capabilities of the armed forces. (end)
