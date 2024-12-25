Deputy Chief-Of-Staff, Assistant FM Discuss Mutual Issues

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Kuwait, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Army's Deputy Chief of Staff, Air Marshal Sabah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, met at his office with Assistant of Foreign Affairs for Human Rights, Ambassador Sheikha Jawaher Ibrahim Duaij Al-Sabah.

Issues of common concern, particularly regarding the active role of women in the of Defense; both in military and civilian sectors, were discussed.

The Kuwaiti General Staff, in a press release on Wednesday, said that both sides discussed ways to enhance the role of women by creating a supportive and motivational environment that provides access to job opportunities, which in part, strengthens capabilities of the armed forces. (end)

