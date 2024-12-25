Min. Al-Huwaila: Kuwait Stands Firm In Assisting Vulnerable Populations Across Region

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MANAMA, Dec 25 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's of Social Affairs, Family and Childhood Affairs, Dr. Amthal Al-Huwaila, affirmed Wednesday that the State of Kuwait continues its humanitarian efforts to support the needy in Arab and Islamic countries.

Speaking during the 44th session of the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs held in the Kingdom of Bahrain, Al-Huwaila stressed Kuwait's firm rejection of the crimes committed by the Israeli in Palestine and Lebanon, adding that Kuwait continues to provide humanitarian aid to both countries.

She noted that Kuwait has contributed to the capital of the Al-Aqsa and Jerusalem Fund and expanded ongoing aid bridges to charitable organizations operating in these countries.

Al-Huwaila highlighted Kuwait's commitment, represented by the Ministry of Social Affairs, to following up on the implementation of decisions issued by the Council of Arab Ministers of Social Affairs, particularly in relation to the social dimensions of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 discussed during the 44th session.

On addressing multidimensional poverty in Kuwait, Al-Huwaila stated that Article (11) of the Kuwaiti Constitution guarantees "assistance to citizens in cases of old age, illness, or incapacity." She pointed out that the ministry has introduced several related laws, notably Public Assistance Law No. 12 of 2011, which serves a large segment of beneficiaries, including the elderly, widows, unmarried women, prisoners' families, non-Kuwaiti spouses, individuals with chronic diseases, and those facing financial hardship.

She revealed that in 2023, more than 49,915 families and 56,834 individuals in Kuwait benefited from social assistance programs.

Regarding persons with disabilities, Al-Huwaila emphasized Kuwait's dedication to providing comprehensive and distinguished services that safeguard their rights and support their full integration into society. She noted that Kuwait was among the first nations to enact legislation promoting the welfare and rights of this group, including Law No. 49 of 1996 on the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities and Law No. 8 of 2010 concerning Persons with Disabilities.

Kuwait also implements the "Kuwait Vision 2035 for Persons with Disabilities" project in collaboration with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), aimed at achieving social security and community integration within a supportive family environment, she added.

Al-Huwaila outlined several initiatives aimed at raising community awareness, such as the Prevention Project and the Early Disability Detection Program, along with the Community Integration Project, in cooperation with the Public Authority for Youth and Sports. She also mentioned the adoption and implementation of the Kuwaiti Accessibility Code across state institutions.

The minister pointed to various financial and compensatory benefits for persons with disabilities, including allowances for drivers or caregivers, increased social benefits, reduced working hours, and housing, educational, and rehabilitative support.

She highlighted ongoing efforts to provide employment opportunities for persons with disabilities through coordination with the Civil Service Commission and the Manpower and Government Restructuring Program, in accordance with relevant laws.

Regarding programs for children and the elderly, Al-Huwaila said that Kuwait has launched numerous initiatives, including the 'Shababna Amaluna' (Our Youth, Our Hope) program for rehabilitating juvenile delinquents, and the 'Lammat Al-Ahel' (Family Gathering) program for the elderly. The country has also introduced mobile services for the elderly, electronic care services, priority cards, and designated parking spaces in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior.

Al-Huwaila reiterated Kuwait's dedication to protecting families, women, and children through comprehensive legislation such as Law No. 16 of 2020 on Protection from Domestic Violence and Law No. 21 of 2015 on Children's Rights. She commended the Supreme Council for Family Affairs as a pioneering model in addressing family issues and empowering women and children to face challenges.

She concluded by emphasizing the council's role in strengthening cooperation with governmental and civil society organizations to foster a secure and stable society. (end)

ays







MENAFN25122024000071011013ID1109029646